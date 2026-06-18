ICT Awards spotlight government’s efforts for digital economy

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s ambition to build a competitive digital economy has received a fresh boost with preparations at an advanced stage for the 2026 ICT Awards, an initiative aimed at recognising innovators, businesses and institutions driving the country’s technological transformation.

The awards, organised by the ICT Commission (ICTC) in collaboration with Soft Ventures and the Tanzania Internet Service Providers Association (TISPA), come as the government intensifies efforts to harness technology as a driver of economic growth, job creation and improved public service delivery.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on June 17, 2026, ICT Commission Director-General Dr Nkundwe Mwasaga said the awards are designed to encourage innovation and recognise outstanding contributions in advancing information and communication technology (ICT) in Tanzania.

“The awards aim to recognise, appreciate and motivate individuals, companies and institutions that have contributed significantly to the development of ICT in the country,” he said.

The second edition of the awards will be held on July 15, 2026, at the SuperDome in Dar es Salaam, following the inaugural event in Arusha in 2025.

This year’s edition has attracted 345 applications across 14 categories and 44 sub-categories, reflecting growing interest in Tanzania’s innovation ecosystem.

Dr Mwasaga said the awards align with ICTC’s mandate to attract investment into the ICT sector, develop digital skills, coordinate strategic infrastructure projects and support research that unlocks economic opportunities through technology.

He said recognising innovators is a key step in strengthening Tanzania’s digital economy and encouraging further investment in technology-driven solutions. The awards come as Tanzania continues to position itself as a regional digital hub.

Over the past decade, the government has invested heavily in infrastructure, including the National ICT Broadband Backbone, expansion of mobile broadband services and digitisation of government services through e-government platforms.

The digital transformation agenda is guided by the Digital Economy Framework, the National ICT Policy and Vision 2050, all of which emphasise innovation, entrepreneurship and technology adoption as engines of growth.

Industry stakeholders say recognition platforms such as the ICT Awards are critical in unlocking the full potential of the digital economy.

Head of Wholesale at Yas Business, Dr Yvonne Mashuda, said the awards provide a platform for showcasing home-grown solutions capable of solving real business and societal challenges.

“Digital innovation is becoming one of the strongest drivers of economic growth. These awards create visibility for innovators and inspire young people to develop competitive solutions,” she said.

Soft Ventures General Manager Ms Caroline Kombe said the initiative goes beyond recognition, describing it as a strategic investment in Tanzania’s digital future.

“When innovators are recognised, they gain credibility, attract partnerships and scale their ideas. That is how strong digital economies are built,” she said.

She noted that innovators continue to face challenges such as limited financing, market access and mentorship, adding that the awards help bridge these gaps by connecting them with investors and policymakers.