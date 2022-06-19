PM Majaliwa calls for resolution to land disputes

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed all institutions responsible for matters related to land and human settlements to ensure they come up with concrete strategies to resolve land use disputes identified during postal codes processing implementation.

The PM gave the directive yesterday while receiving a report on the implementation of the exercise of the postal codes at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam.

“Also, give guidelines on how best to address the challenges of our fellow Tanzanians living in prohibited areas to ensure that all citizens benefit from the opportunities that come with this exercise,” said Mr Majaliwa.

He also directed leaders at all levels, especially in the Regional Administration and Local Government Authorities, to ensure they fully manage the maintenance of systems while protecting the postal code infrastructure in their areas.

“Leaders and executives must ensure communities continue to be educated so that they can know the benefits including using the opportunities that come with the availability of postal codes in their areas,” said the PM. The PM also directed all ministries, regional secretariats and local governments to continue addressing all the challenges that arose during the implementation of the postal code exercise and ensure it is sustainable.

“The system sustainability framework, which provides a guidance on how all postal code activities will be carried out, should be used effectively to make this exercise valuable at all times,” he said.

For his part, Zanzibar’s Second Vice President Hemed Suleimani Abdulla said it was the expectations of Tanzanians that the completion of the postal code exercise would help enhance the possibility of boosting the digital economy. Information, Communication and Information Technology minister Nape Nnauye stated that as of May 31, 2022, through the operation of the postal codes, at least 12,385,956 data and postal codes were collected, which is equivalent to 106.94 percent of the intended goal.

“This is more than our initial target of collecting data and providing 11,582,106 postal codes,” said Mr Nnauye.