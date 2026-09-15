PM Nchemba orders contractors to speed up Simiyu power projects

Bariadi. Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has ordered contractors implementing electricity projects in Simiyu Region to speed up work, including working day and night, to complete them on time and address persistent power outages.

The directive covers construction of the Imalilo power substation in Bariadi town and a transmission line from Ibadakuli in Shinyanga Region to Bariadi.

Speaking on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at a public meeting in Sapiwi Village, Bariadi District, after residents raised concerns about power outages, Dr Nchemba said the government had already allocated funds for the projects and there was no reason for delays.

“I direct them to work day and night because they have the funds,” he said.

Dr Nchemba said the projects should be implemented concurrently, explaining that completing the Imalilo substation without the Ibadakuli-Bariadi transmission line would not deliver the intended benefits.

"You cannot install a transformer at the substation before completing construction of the transmission line because that would be a waste of effort,” he said.

He said thegovernment would continue monitoring the projects until completion to ensure residents have a reliable electricity supply.

Tanesco Director-General Lazaro Twange said construction of the Imalilo substation was 80 percent complete, while the Ibadakuli-Bariadi transmission line was 60 percent complete.

He said the projects were being implemented by two contractors, with the Imalilo substation costing Sh8 billion and the transmission line Sh55 billion.

Residents speak

A resident of Sapiwi, Ms Suzana Khija, said power outages had affected business and production activities in the area.

“Power outages have become an obstacle to our business and production activities. We need a reliable electricity supply so that we can carry out our activities without disruptions,” she said.

A trader in Bariadi town, Mr Mahona John, said the outages had increased business operating costs and sometimes caused losses.

“Power outages increase the operating costs of our businesses and sometimes we incur losses. Completing these projects will greatly help us in our activities,” he said.

A Bariadi resident, Mr Michael John, said the government should ensure the projects were completed on time to address electricity challenges.