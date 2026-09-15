Students’ loans board extends application deadline by four days due to network glitches

Dodoma. The Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) has extended the deadline for loan applications by four days for students who failed to complete the process due to network challenges, while saying applicants who have not started the process will not be given extra time.

The decision followed complaints from applicants on social media, who said they had failed to complete their applications due to challenges with the board's loan application system that emerged on Friday, September 11, 2026.

Following the report, some applicants who had not started the application process complained about being denied extra time, saying they had been unable to apply earlier because they were in camps or had delayed obtaining some documents.

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However, the board said it did not recognise those reasons.

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, HESLB head of communications unit, Mr Amani Kakana, said the board had already visited areas where applicants were located, providing support and guidance.

Therefore, he said, it could not recognise applicants who had not started the process.

“There was indeed a network challenge, as they say; we have added four days ahead for those who were in the initial and final stages to complete them, but for those who have not started, we do not know why they have not started because we already met all those with earlier challenges,” said Mr Kakana.

Mr Kakana said after the loan application window opened in June this year, the board visited military camps where some applicants were based, in collaboration with camp leaders and relevant authorities, to provide guidance and support to help them complete their applications.

He added that applicants who were not in those areas were supported by telephone, while the main challenges involved obtaining Nida numbers and residential address information.

These were resolved through cooperation with the relevant authorities.

“The biggest challenge was Nida numbers and residential address information, but they were resolved through our cooperation with the parties involved, and when we saw time was not enough, we extended the time to make applications to enable every applicant to get an opportunity,” he explained.

Mr Kakana added that the board had been monitoring the application process and challenges facing applicants since the window opened on June 19, 2026.