Junior golfers shine at Tanzania Junior Open

Dar es Salaam. Junior golfers, Julius James and Teresia James emerged as the overall winners of the Tanzania Junior Open 2026 golf tournament held at Morogoro Gymkhana Club, underlining the growing depth of junior golf talent in the country.

Julius, representing TPDF Lugalo, produced a strong performance to top the boys’ gross category with a two-round score of 151.

He finished two strokes ahead of fellow TPDF Lugalo player Ibrahim Juma, who carded 153 to claim the first runner-up position. Elick Paschal of Morogoro Golf Club (MGC) completed the podium after recording 154.

The boys’ nett category was won by Zakaria Kyaulilo of Mufindi Golf Club, who posted 113.

His clubmate Thomasi Gonza finished runner-up with 123. The competition also featured individual skills contests, with Kingsley Li of Dar Gymkhana winning the boys’ longest-drive prize.

Ramadhani Omary of MGC claimed the boys’ nearest-to-pin award.

In the girls’ gross category, Teresia James of TPDF Lugalo delivered the standout performance, carding 141 to secure the overall title.

Christina Eliud, also representing TPDF Lugalo, finished second with 162, while Vicky Li of Dar Gymkhana took third place on 165.

The girls’ nett title went to Lissa Hawad of TPDF Lugalo, who returned a score of 142. Anjella E Nmko of Kilimanjaro finished runner-up with 144.

Teresia further underlined her dominance by winning both the girls’ longest-drive and nearest-to-pin competitions. The tournament also provided an opportunity for other young players to compete in a nine-hole subsidiary competition.

Adili Lumwesa of Mufindi Golf Club won the event after posting a gross score of 143. Nasri Abeid of TPDF Lugalo also recorded 143 to finish second, while Jackson Vicent of MGC was third on 144.

Vasco John of TPDF Lugalo finished fourth with 144, followed by clubmate Joel Christopher on 145. Kingsley Li was sixth on 146, while Carmela Claudio Kisanko of Dar Gymkhana finished seventh with 204.

Beyond the results, the tournament was praised for its contribution to the development of young golfers and for providing players with valuable competitive experience.

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) chairman Gilman Kasiga congratulated the entire junior golf fraternity, particularly the National Juniors Golf Committee led by Kain Mbaya, Morogoro Gymkhana Golf Club, participating clubs, sponsors and the young golfers who took part. Kasiga also commended individuals who worked behind the scenes to plan, coordinate and successfully execute the tournament, saying their commitment was helping to establish a stronger foundation for the future of golf in Tanzania.

“Junior golf is at the heart of our development strategy. Juniors are tomorrow’s national team players, professionals and ambassadors of Tanzanian golf,” Kasiga said.

He stressed the importance of regular competitions, structured coaching and greater opportunities for young golfers to compete, saying such initiatives would help identify talent early and nurture players towards the highest levels of the sport.

Kasiga said TGU remained committed to strengthening junior golf, women’s golf and the development of high-performance players.

The union’s long-term ambition, he added, is to see more Tanzanian golfers successfully compete at regional, continental, international and Olympic level.

He also urged golf clubs across the country to continue investing in junior programmes and creating opportunities for young people to discover, learn and enjoy the sport.

The Morogoro tournament was held under the theme “Young Talent, Bright Futures,” reflecting the organisers’ focus on developing the next generation of Tanzanian golfers.

For the young competitors, the event offered more than an opportunity to win trophies.

It provided a platform to test their skills against their peers, develop sportsmanship and build friendships while gaining experience in tournament conditions.