Police call for stronger collaboration with private security companies

Dar es Salaam. The Police Force has called for closer collaboration among the police, members of the the public and private security companies in efforts to curb crime and maintain peace in the country.

The call was made by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ulrich Matei during a special event organised by SGA Tanzania to bid farewell to the company's retirees and recognise employees who have served the company for more than 20 years through a programme dubbed Club 20.

The colourful event was held at Hekima Gardens in Dar es Salaam and was attended by representatives from the Police Force, the Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta), SGA's top management, staff members and other invited guests.

Speaking at the event, DCP Matei noted that the private sector has an important role to play in maintaining security and public order. He also called on retirees to serve as role models during retirement and assist, where possible, in community policing initiatives.

The DCP further commended SGA for prioritising staff welfare and leading by example, noting that many private companies do not fully comply with directives on training, vetting, supervision and remuneration. He urged other security companies to emulate SGA's practices and congratulated the retirees for their dedicated service, as well as employees who had served the company for more than 20 years for their exemplary commitment.

"With over 95 employees having worked for more than 20 years at SGA, it is something worth celebrating," said the DCP.

He also called on all private security companies to improve efficiency and invest more in technology, training and compliance with the law, while observing human rights standards in order to minimise complaints during service delivery.

The DCP reaffirmed the Police Force's commitment to continued collaboration with SGA Security, as has been the case over the years.

Speaking on behalf of SGA Tanzania, the company's Head of Finance, Mr Jonathan Geleta, thanked the Police Force for the cooperation it has extended to private security companies.

"SGA will continue to adhere to all guidelines and regulations provided by the Police Force in order to ensure efficiency in delivering our services to the community," he said.

He congratulated the retirees for their distinguished service to the company and urged them to serve as ambassadors of peace and uphold good morals as they begin a new chapter of their lives within their communities.

SGA Security was the first private security company to operate in Tanzania, having been established 42 years ago. The company currently employs more than 5,000 Tanzanians through its nationwide network of branches.