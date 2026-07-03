Samia, Chapo rally Africa to fast track continental free trade area for economic freedom

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Mozambique have called on African countries to accelerate implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and pursue economic liberation through industrialisation, trade and investment, arguing that political independence alone is no longer enough to secure the continent's future.

The call was made on July 3, 2026 as President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Mozambican counterpart, President Daniel Francisco Chapo, officially opened the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), popularly known as Sabasaba, at the Julius Nyerere Trade Fair Grounds.

Addressing exhibitors, investors, diplomats and business leaders, President Chapo said Africa's founding leaders had secured political independence, leaving the current generation with the responsibility of delivering economic freedom.

"If our founders conquered political freedom, it is up to us to conquer economic freedom," he said.

He urged African governments to fast-track implementation of the AfCFTA by investing in transport infrastructure, digital connectivity, energy, ports and regional logistics systems while strengthening industrial production and value addition.

"The African Continental Free Trade Area offers us a historic opportunity to make our markets more integrated and competitive. But this integration will not happen through agreements alone; it requires roads, railways, ports, airports, energy infrastructure, digital systems and mechanisms that facilitate the movement of goods, services, capital and people," Chapo said.

He said Africa could no longer afford to export raw materials while importing finished products manufactured from the same resources.

Instead, he urged the continent to invest in industrialisation, science, innovation, artificial intelligence, digital technologies and regional value chains to create jobs and wealth for its growing population.

Chapo said Tanzania and Mozambique were well placed to become engines of regional economic integration, citing their strategic Indian Ocean coastline, abundant natural resources and expanding transport infrastructure.

"Our ports should not be viewed as competing facilities but as a complementary logistics network capable of reducing transport costs and strengthening regional supply chains," he said, referring to the ports of Mtwara, Tanga, Pemba, Nacala and Beira.

He identified natural gas, agriculture, mining, logistics, tourism and infrastructure as sectors offering significant opportunities for the two countries to deepen economic cooperation.

The Mozambican leader also urged investors attending the trade fair to regard Tanzania and Mozambique as reliable destinations for productive investment, saying Africa's economic transformation would depend largely on the private sector's capacity to innovate and invest across borders.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan

Earlier, President Samia said the historic ties between Tanzania and Mozambique, forged during the liberation struggle, should now translate into stronger economic cooperation capable of improving the livelihoods of citizens.

"Our responsibility today is to preserve that history and translate it into increased production, trade, investment, industrialisation, employment, transport and greater prosperity for our people," she said.

She described President Chapo's role as guest of honour at the Golden Jubilee celebrations as another milestone in the enduring friendship between the two neighbouring countries.

Samia noted that President Chapo had visited Tanzania several times, including after being nominated by his party as its presidential candidate and again after assuming office.

"He often says Tanzania is Mozambique and Mozambique is Tanzania, and that Tanzania is his home," she said.

She added that President Chapo had followed in the footsteps of former Mozambican presidents Joaquim Chissano and Filipe Nyusi, who also officiated at previous editions of the trade fair.

According to President Hassan, the relationship between the two countries was built by founding leaders Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, Eduardo Mondlane and Samora Machel, whose vision laid the foundation for today's cooperation.

President Daniel Francisco Chapo

She said DITF had evolved over the past five decades into one of Africa's leading trade promotion platforms, connecting producers with buyers, entrepreneurs with investors and Tanzania with international markets.

"For many Tanzanians, Sabasaba is part of our lives. Many people started here as small traders and have grown into successful business owners. Farmers, innovators and entrepreneurs have all found markets, partnerships and investment opportunities through these exhibitions," she said.

Samia said this year's exhibition had attracted increasing international participation, including companies from Oman, Indonesia and China, reflecting growing global confidence in Tanzania's investment climate.

She commended the Ministry of Industry and Trade, TanTrade, exhibitors and development partners for continuously improving the exhibition and urged organisers to enhance its international competitiveness.

Earlier, Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga described the Golden Jubilee as a celebration of Tanzania's economic transformation over the past 50 years.

She said the exhibition had evolved from a product showcase into a strategic platform for promoting exports, investment and industrial competitiveness.

"Over the next 50 years, TanTrade will focus on creating markets even before products are produced because today's global economy demands production that responds directly to market needs," Ms Kapinga said.

She said Tanzania had strengthened its position in international trade through economic diplomacy, expanded export markets and improved investor confidence.

According to Ms Kapinga, exports of goods and services reached about $17 billion over the past year, representing a 15 per cent increase from the previous year, while merchandise exports alone exceeded $10 billion.

She added that gold exports rose by more than 35 per cent to over $4.4 billion, while agricultural exports, including cashew nuts, coffee and tobacco, continued to record strong growth alongside expanding regional grain trade.

TanTrade Director General Dr Latifa Mohamed Khamis said the institution had facilitated business opportunities worth approximately Sh129.2 trillion since the trade fair was established 50 years ago.

She said exhibitors from 54 countries had participated over the years, while more than 38,000 companies had showcased their products and services.

According to Dr Khamis, the exhibition has also created more than 631,000 jobs since its inception.

For this year's edition, she said TanTrade expects business deals and direct sales worth around Sh17 billion, participation by 4,800 exhibitors and the creation of more than 26,000 additional jobs.

She added that the authority would continue promoting the "Made in Tanzania" brand to boost exports and strengthen the country's presence in international markets.

East Africa Commercial and Logistics Centre Director General Lisa Wang Xiangyun said the organisation would continue supporting Tanzania's industrialisation agenda by linking local manufacturers with Chinese and international markets.

She said the centre was coordinating Chinese exhibitors participating in this year's trade fair while promoting the government's "Made in Tanzania" initiative to expand exports.

Representing the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Acting Minister for Trade and Industrial Development Sharif Sharif congratulated TanTrade on its Golden Jubilee, describing the exhibition as a key platform for promoting business, investment and technological innovation.

He encouraged businesses to capitalise on opportunities created by the East African Community, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the AfCFTA to expand trade across the continent.

The opening ceremony also featured the presentation of Golden Jubilee awards recognising outstanding exhibitors in agriculture, food processing, logistics, trade facilitation and social security.