Yanga fined Sh100 million again over dressing room breach, officials referred to TFF ethics panel

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Premier league champions, Young Africans (Yanga) have been fined Sh100 million by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) after the club's players and technical bench were found to have used a house outside the stadium instead of the designated dressing room during their NBC Premier League match against JKT Tanzania.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 3, 2026, the TPLB said the club breached Article 17:20 of the Premier League Regulations, which sets out match-day procedures, including the use of official dressing room facilities.

The incident occurred during Match No. 233 at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in Dar es Salaam, where Yanga defeated JKT Tanzania 3-0. Despite the victory, the league board ruled that the club had failed to comply with the competition's operational requirements.

The TPLB said the sanction was imposed under Article 27:7 of the Premier League Regulations, which empowers the league's judicial bodies to discipline clubs found guilty of breaching competition rules.

Beyond the financial penalty, the League Management and Administration Committee has referred Yanga president Hersi Said and the club's chief executive officer, Andre Mtine, to the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Ethics Committee.

The board said the two officials are accused of making statements based on what it described as "unacceptable grounds" and of repeatedly committing offences related to the use of official dressing room facilities. The Ethics Committee will determine whether further disciplinary measures are necessary.

The latest punishment is the second imposed on Yanga for the same offence within a matter of months.

In May 2026, the club was fined Sh30 million after its players and technical staff also used a house outside the stadium instead of the official dressing room during the second-round Mainland Premier League derby against Simba SC, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Following that sanction, Yanga members and supporters organised a fundraising campaign to settle the fine.

The recurrence of the offence appears to have influenced the severity of the latest punishment, with the fine rising from Sh30 million to Sh100 million.

The decision underscores the TPLB's determination to enforce compliance with league regulations governing match-day operations and the use of official facilities. By imposing a substantially heavier sanction for a repeat violation, the board has signalled that clubs are expected to observe competition rules regardless of the circumstances surrounding a match.