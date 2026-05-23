Police detain man accused of killing Kiwe village leader in machete attack

Njombe. Police in Njombe Region are holding a resident of Kiwe village in Mawengi Ward, Ludewa District, Mr Kalisto Haule (34), on suspicion of killing the village executive officer, Mr Peter Ng’ingo (52).

The suspect is accused of killing the village executive officer (VEO) by hacking him with a machete following allegations that he was repeatedly fined for selling firewood and charcoal.

The incident was confirmed on Saturday, May 23, 2026, by Njombe Regional Police Commander, Mahamoud Banga, when addressing journalists in the region.

He said the incident occurred on Friday, May 22 at around 4:30am in Wecha hamlet, Kiwe village in Ludewa District.

“The cause of this incident is taking the law into the suspect’s own hands, but it was fuelled by repeated fines imposed on the suspect by the village executive officer due to his activities of cutting trees for firewood and charcoal burning,” said RPC Banga.

He said the deceased, who served as village executive officer, had been summoning the suspect to the office together with the village chairperson and issuing fines after discovering his activities.

The RPC explained that before committing the crime, the suspect first went to the hamlet chairperson’s home, but did not find him. He instead found the chairperson’s wife, whom he attacked by striking her on the back with a machete before proceeding to the village executive officer’s home, breaking the door and carrying out the killing.

Speaking after visiting Kiwe village to convey condolences to the bereaved family, relatives and residents on May 22, 2026, Ludewa District Commissioner, Mr Olivanus Thomas, said the suspect had been arrested by police for further legal procedures.

He said the incident had left the deceased’s family in deep grief, particularly his children who depended on their father for care and support.

“Currently, the responsibility of raising the children has been left to the mother alone, which is painful for the entire community,” said the DC.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure proper upbringing of children and instil moral values and fear of God in order to reduce acts of violence in society.