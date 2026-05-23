Prime Minister Nchemba warns against forces trying to divide Tanzania

Iringa. Tanzania Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has called on citizens to reject what he described as proxy influence aimed at dividing the nation, warning that some individuals were being used for personal gain to mislead the public and undermine national unity.

Dr Nchemba was speaking on Saturday, May 23, 2026, during a work visit at Kichangani Grounds in Iringa Municipality.

He said Tanzanians must remain patriotic and safeguard unity, which he described as the foundation of peace and development.

“I, as Prime Minister, have been given authority over the coordination of government activities; therefore, it is my responsibility to ensure the nation remains safe and united,” he told residents attending the rally.

He said there were “many games” being played by individuals he termed agents of division, alleging that they were attempting to tarnish the government and create public panic, while carrying events aimed at portraying that Tanzania was unsafe.

“Let me tell Tanzanians, there are many games being played on us by these agents. Let us not waste time on them; those who do not understand should read the Constitution and understand it,” he said.

Referring to social media claims about the alleged abduction of an aide to opposition politician Tundu Lissu, Dr Nchemba said he had seen footage showing a person being beaten and handcuffed, but described it as part of a staged narrative.

He also said there had been several incidents in which citizens and leaders had lost their lives, but argued that some had not received sufficient attention because the victims were affiliated with the ruling CCM.

“There are many ward chairpersons who were killed, but it has never become an agenda because they were members of the ruling party,” he said.

In his address, Dr Nchemba recalled past incidents including bomb attacks on churches and public gatherings, saying they were intended to destabilise the country.

“There was a time when bombs were thrown in various churches and even public gatherings, and all these were schemes aimed at dividing us,” he said.

He also referred to past cases of acid attacks on leaders, including a Muslim cleric, saying such acts were terrorist in nature and should be condemned by all citizens.

Dr Nchemba urged Tanzanians to remain vigilant against those who, in his view, use such incidents to spread hatred instead of promoting unity.

He called on citizens to continue cooperating with the government and security organs to preserve peace and stability, which he said had been maintained since independence.

He further instructed security agencies to remain alert at all times to prevent any activities that could threaten public safety and national stability.

“Our security and defence organs must remain vigilant and stop all attempts to divide our country. Tanzania belongs to all of us, and we must protect it with all our strength,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Iringa Region continued to draw large crowds, with residents turning up to listen to his speeches and present their concerns, as he emphasised patriotism, unity and peace.