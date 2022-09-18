Police kills two criminals who murdered university student

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam police force has said preliminary investigations have revealed that among the six criminals killed in Makongo area 4 -- members of Panya Road, two of them are leaders of the gang which murdered University of Dar es Salaam student, Maria Basso, earlier this week when they invaded the Kawe residential area.

The two criminals killed by police have been identified as Salum Juma Mkwama a.k.a Babu Salumu (aged between 27 to 30) a resident of Mbagala in the city outskirts, and Khalifan, a Buguruni resident.

According to the police report, the two criminals were in 2021 accussed of robbery using a deadly weapon, but were later released from police custody.

"The two criminals were recently found with six machetes, two knives, and other home-breaking equipment. The police force will continue to implement the security and safety operation as ordered by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Wambura, and ensure peace, law and order is restored as soon as possible in Dar es Salaam," said the police force.





