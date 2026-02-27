Police launch manhunt after four election-related incitement suspects go missing after bail

Iringa. Police in Iringa Region have dismissed claims circulating on social media that four suspects previously held by law enforcement have disappeared while in custody, stating that none went missing under police watch but are instead being sought for breaching bail conditions and, in some cases, facing murder allegations.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, February 26, 2026, at his office, Iringa Regional Police Commander, Mr Allan Bukumbi identified the suspects as Ibrahim Myovella (33), Asajile Anthony (33), Anthony Mwasika (29) and Ally Kalolo (26).

Incitement allegations before 2025 polls

Mr Bukumbi said the four were initially linked to allegations of incitement ahead of the October 29, 2025 General Election.

According to police, they were accused of mobilising protests and publishing inflammatory content against the Government through social media platforms, allegedly with the intention of disrupting the election.

They were also said to be associated with a youth group known as “Watoto wa Mbwa”, which police claim had plans to vandalise public infrastructure, including shared government facilities and to threaten the safety of water sources in the region.

Police said that in the early stages of the investigation, Asajile Anthony, a farmer and resident of Ihemi, was arrested on October 24, 2025, for allegedly publishing inciting content through a Facebook account under the name “Mnyakyusa Mpinga Utekaji”.

He was detained at Iringa Central Police Station and later granted bail on December 30, 2025, on condition that he report to police every five days.

However, police said he complied with the reporting requirement only until January 15, 2026, after which he stopped reporting, allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

Assault and death allegations

Regarding Ibrahim Myovella, police said he had been under investigation for alleged incitement through WhatsApp groups, including one identified as “M4C Ruaha”, which he was allegedly leading.

According to the statement, on February 10, 2026, Myovella was arrested together with Anthony Mwasika and Ally Kalolo on allegations of assaulting an Ipogoro resident, Benito Avinash.

The three suspects were reportedly granted police bail on February 17, 2026, and were required to report back on February 18, 2026.

Police said the suspects failed to report after learning that the alleged victim had died. They are now being sought on murder charges, and legal action is under way against their sureties.

Public urged to cooperate

Mr Bukumbi said investigations into the matter are ongoing and urged members of the public to cooperate by providing information that could assist in locating the suspects.