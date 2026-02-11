Court grants final adjournment for Pastor Malisa’s cybercrime case

Moshi. The Moshi Resident Magistrate’s Court has adjourned the hearing of prosecution witnesses in the cybercrime case against Pastor Godfrey Malisa after the accused requested a postponement while awaiting legal assistance from the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

Today, Wednesday, February 11, 2026, the court had scheduled to hear two prosecution witnesses, but Mr Malisa requested a delay, citing the absence of his lawyer, who is awaiting approval from TLS headquarters to represent him in court.

Resident Magistrate Ally Mkama, presiding over the case, told Mr Malisa that this would be the final postponement and that the trial must resume on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The magistrate explained that five other civil cases were adjourned on Wednesday to allow the court to focus on this criminal case, noting that similar cases are ongoing in other courts.

“When cases come to court, they must be heard if the court has jurisdiction. This is the only case that has not yet started. I am granting the final adjournment. Tomorrow (Thursday, February 12, 2026) at 9 am, you must appear. The case must proceed,” he stressed.

It was revealed in court that Mr Malisa’s request for legal assistance was submitted yesterday, Tuesday, February 12, 2026, to the chamber bar in Moshi, who has contacted headquarters to approve a lawyer, as he is also facing a treason case.

On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the court adjourned the case after Mr Malisa requested time to review documents relating to the case, including prosecution witness statements, before proceeding with his lawyer.

In criminal case number 28411/2025, Mr Malisa is accused of posting content on his YouTube account claiming that President Samia Suluhu Hassan should resign for allegedly overseeing the killings of thousands of Tanzanians.

He told the court he had just received case documents that morning and had not read them, adding that his lawyer was expected to arrive by 1 pm.

The prosecution confirmed it had provided witness statements and evidence that morning, leaving it to the court to decide whether to allow a delay.

Mr Malisa requested one week to review the 82-page documents.

In the first count, Mr Malisa allegedly posted statements on November 15, 2025, in Miembeni, Moshi District, claiming, “Samia Suluhu Hassan should resign immediately as she has overseen the killings of thousands of Tanzanians.”

He is accused of knowingly spreading false information to mislead the public.

In the second count, Mr Malisa is accused of incitement under Section 35 of the Penal Code, Chapter 16, as amended in 2023, for encouraging unlawful assembly on the same day in Miembeni.

In the treason case facing the accused, he faces a separate treason charge under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code for inciting unlawful gatherings in Tanzania.

Mr Malisa has contested multiple elections since 2010, including parliamentary, presidential, and regional posts, and was expelled from CCM in 2025 for opposing the party’s endorsement of President Hassan.