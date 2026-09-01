Police, Malisa differ over circumstances of his detention









Dar es Salaam. Police and activist Godlisten Malisa have given conflicting accounts of his detention, with police saying he was arrested over criminal allegations and released on bail, while Mr Malisa says he was neither questioned nor informed of any criminal offence.

Related National Tanzania police confirm holding Malisa after lawyer raises alarm

The conflicting accounts emerged on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, after Mr Malisa was released following a night in custody, a day after lawyer and Chadema Western Zone chairman Dickson Matata raised concerns over his whereabouts.

Arusha Regional Police Commander Justine Masejo said Mr Malisa and another person were arrested on Monday night over criminal allegations that were under investigation.

“Arusha Regional Police Command arrested Godlisten Malisa and another person on the night of August 31, 2026, over criminal allegations that were under investigation against him,” said a statement signed by Commander Masejo.

“After questioning, they were released on bail pending completion of other legal procedures,” added the regional police chief.

But, speaking after his release, Mr Malisa disputed the police account, saying he was neither questioned over criminal allegations nor released on bail.

“I was not released on bail as stated in the police report because I was not granted bail and I did not grant myself bail. Secondly, I was not investigated over any criminal allegations,” said Mr Malisa.

He said he was instead asked to write a history of what happened from the time he was taken from Namanga until he reached the police station in Arusha.

“I did not write any statement relating to any criminal allegations,” he said.

Mr Malisa said he had returned to Tanzania from the United States through Nairobi, Kenya, but was forced to travel by road after a workers’ strike disrupted flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

He said he arrived at Namanga and was told by immigration officials that his passport could not be read by the Tanzanian system, despite having been successfully read on the Kenyan side.

After waiting for some time, Mr Malisa said people who identified themselves as police officers took him and others in a vehicle they said belonged to the police.

He said they were told they were being taken to Longido Police Station but were instead taken to the Police Diplomatic and Tourism Centre in Arusha, where they spent the night.

“Those who took us introduced themselves as police officers and told us they were taking us to Longido Police Station, but they did not take us there,” said Mr Malisa.

“We were taken to a place that we later learned was the Police Diplomatic and Tourism Centre in Arusha. We spent the night there and were released this morning,” he added.

Mr Malisa said his telephone, money, luggage and other belongings were returned after his release, adding that he was not physically abused or harassed while in custody.

“Regarding harassment, no, we were not harassed. We were not beaten or subjected to any acts of violence. They told us that we were needed at the station to give statements,” he said.

He said the incident highlighted the need for greater professionalism in law enforcement, particularly amid concerns over people being detained or going missing.

“I think this gives the police an opportunity to work professionally, because this has happened to Malisa and we do not know what happens to others,” he said.

The detention followed concerns raised by Mr Matata after Mr Malisa arrived at Namanga on Monday.

Mr Matata said Mr Malisa had returned to Tanzania after spending more than nine months in the United States, where he attended leadership training after being selected by the US Department of State.

The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) subsequently said it was following reports about Malisa’s detention.

THRDC national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa called on police and immigration authorities to provide official information on where Mr Malisa was being held, reasons for his detention and the legal basis for the action.