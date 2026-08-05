Political leaders split over Samia’s reconciliation, constitution roadmap

Dar es Salaam. On July 31, 2026 President Samia Suluhu Hassan met national political party leaders, outlining her commitment to national reconciliation and a new constitution-writing process, key issues long demanded by Tanzanians.

During the meeting with representatives from 18 political parties, excluding Chadema, President Hassan announced she would meet party leaders three times annually to deliberate on economic, social, and political progress, emphasising that no single group holds exclusive ownership over Tanzania.

President Hassan noted that development belongs to all citizens and democracy relies on mutual accountability.

She added that collective responsibility enables the government to deliver on behalf of the ruling party while benefiting the entire nation.

At the State House meeting in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan revealed that the government is preparing a national reconciliation commission to expedite the constitutional process.

She explained that while the Presidential Criminal Investigation Commission led by Justice Shaban Lila continues its inquiries, the reconciliation commission will address constitutional issues separately, as the two mandates are distinct.

Following the meeting, The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi spoke with several political leaders to gauge their reactions to the President’s pledge on reconciliation and the new constitution.

‘Chadema should not delay the process’

National League for Democracy (NLD) Secretary-General Doyo Hassan Doyo said the President’s address demonstrated clear government commitment to advancing reconciliation and constitutional reform.

However, he cautioned that rigid conditions imposed by certain parties risk stalling progress.

"The biggest challenge is parties setting tough conditions. Leaders must soften their stances to break the stalemate," said Mr Doyo.

He argued that Chadema’s demand for the release of its national chairperson, Mr Tundu Lissu, before joining talks could delay the entire process, urging them to engage through dialogue instead.

Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) chairman Richard Lyimo praised the President’s intent, stating that boycotts, a familiar tactic for Chadema, should not prevent other parties from joining national reconciliation efforts.

Chadema maintains firm stance

Briefing journalists on Monday, August 3, 2026, Chadema Secretary-General John Mnyika maintained that genuine reconciliation requires the immediate release of Mr Lissu, whom he described as a crucial unifying figure.

Mr Mnyika called on trusted religious leaders to act as internal mediators alongside international arbitrators.

"Religious voices are needed now more than ever. The country requires their prophetic stance against injustice," he said, stressing that political stability concerns the entire nation, not just Chadema and CCM.

He reiterated Chadema’s core demands: the release of Mr Lissu, an independent inquiry into the events of October 29, 2025 and subsequent days, and a new Constitution guaranteeing judicial independence, state autonomy, and democratic governance.

Demand for transparency

ACT-Wazalendo Vice-Chairman (Mainland) Isihaka Mchinjita emphasised that genuine reconciliation must be built on truth and transparency.

He advocated for an independent international commission to investigate the October 29, 2025, events and hold perpetrators accountable.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Abdul Mluya and Chaumma Secretary-General Benson Kigaila welcomed the President’s initiative, urging Chadema to join the negotiating table.