President Samia in UK for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is in the UK to pay her respects and attend the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service at Westminster Hall and burial ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Monday September 19.

Upon her arrival in London, she was welcomed by King Charles III's representative, Cynthia Gresham, and Tanzania's Ambassador to the UK, Asha-Rose Migiro.

According to the statement by the directorate of presidential communications, the Head of State will also attend a special post-funeral event organised by the newly-crowned King Charles III.

The event which is also organised by the Queen Consort Camila Bowles, is to be held at the Buckingham Palace in London.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on September 8, at Balmoral, Scotland aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.





President Samia Suluhu Hassan (left) speaks with King Charles III's representative, Cynthia Gresham (right) and Tanzania's Ambassador to the UK, Asha-Rose Migiro on arrival at London on September 17, 2022, to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19. PHOTO | STATE HOUSE

Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest in a private ceremony in King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday September 8, 2022.

Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey will be attended by world leaders, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, and representatives from across the Commonwealth of Nations—most of which were part of the former British Empire.