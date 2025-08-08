President Samia issues key directives to transform agriculture sector

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has issued three major directives aimed at enhancing the agricultural sector, including the merging of Cooperative Week with the annual Farmer’s Day (Nane Nane) exhibitions, and the relocation of the headquarters of agricultural extension services to the Nzuguni grounds in Dodoma.

Speaking on Friday August 8, 2025, during the climax of the widely celebrated Nane Nane exhibitions, President Hassan said the changes are intended to improve access to services for farmers and raise the national importance of the event.

“Starting next year, Cooperative week, which is held every July, should be merged with the Nane Nane exhibitions to give the event greater significance and ensure that farmers can access all essential services in one place,” she said.

She also directed the Ministers of Agriculture and Livestock to extend the exhibition period by two additional days to allow exhibitors more time to showcase their products and innovations, urged that preparations for next year’s event begin at the end of July, giving farmers enough time to prepare adequately.

President Hassan also announced that the Nzuguni grounds will be named in honor of former Prime Minister John Malecela.

“I had asked for name suggestions, and while some proposed my own, I declined. Instead, I have decided to honour former Prime Minister John Malecela,” she said.

On agricultural extension services, the President Hassan noted that she had directed the Ministry of Agriculture last year to implement reforms and was pleased with the progress made, given that the Nzuguni grounds will now be used year-round, she emphasized that the headquarters of extension services should be relocated there.

“Extension services should not be confined to large offices that intimidate or discourage farmers. Officers who serve farmers must be accessible. When farmers come here to buy inputs, they should also be able to access extension officers,” she added.

Speaking about government reforms in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries, the President noted significant improvements including an increase in the agriculture budget from Sh200 billion in previous years to Sh1 trillion this year.

In the livestock and fisheries sectors, she highlighted that over 600 youth have benefited through the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) program, which helps young people become self-employed, thereby improving both individual livelihoods and the national economy.

“I visited the soil health testing laboratory, but more importantly, I saw efforts in seed improvement before mass production. This ensures that farmers receive the right seeds, marking a major transformation in this sector and contributing to national food security,” she said.

She also urged farmers to take good care of government-provided agricultural equipment, such as tractors and other farming tools, which are intended to improve productivity.

“Investments in the agricultural sector are essential to national development, and all implemented projects must be preserved for both current and future generations, we will continue to increase investment in strategic crops such as sunflower, and steps are already underway in that direction,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture Hussein Bashe said that four years ago, the total value of agricultural inputs including seeds, pesticides, and fertilisers stood at less than $320 million. However, due to advancements in technology and increased agricultural education, that value has more than doubled to $712 million this year.

He added that many farmers still struggle with land preparation, especially in clearing fields.

To address this, the government plans to procure equipment and establish 1,000 mechanization centers across the country where farmers can rent tools and machinery at affordable rates.

“Currently, tobacco auctions are ongoing. The average selling price has reached $2.5 per kilogram, and production has exceeded 180,000 tonnes, a record high since independence. So far, farmers have been paid Sh400 billion, and we expect that to reach Sh600 billion by the end of the season,” Bashe said.

He also highlighted that Tanzania is now the second-largest exporter of pigeon peas in the world, having exported 250,000 tonnes to India, earning over $300 million in revenue.

Although prices have recently dropped due to global market trends, the government is in discussions with India to establish a forward contract system, which will guarantee farmers fixed prices before each planting season.

Speaking at the event, Mtwara Cooperative Union Chairman Mr. Azamu Mfaume said farmers have received strong support from the government, particularly since the 2022 farming season. A total of Sh736 billion has been provided as subsidies for cashew farming inputs, leading to a significant increase in production.

He added that for the first time since independence, cashew prices reached Sh4,195 per kilogram. Additionally, farmers were able to travel to Vietnam to learn modern cashew processing techniques.

The issue of crop theft has also declined, thanks to the implementation of the Tanzania Mercantile Exchange (TMX), which allows farmers to monitor market prices via mobile phones helping to reduce exploitation by middlemen.