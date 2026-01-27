President Samia recognises SBL's environmental conservation efforts

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has on Tuesday January 27, presented a recognition award to Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) in appreciation of the company’s contributionalongside other stakeholders—to environmental conservation and the promotion of sustainable national development.

The recognition, the first SBL has received at presidential level, underscores the company’s growing role in advancing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives in line with national priorities.

Through its sustainability programmes, SBL has recorded notable milestones, including the planting of more than 10,000 trees across Tanzania’s Northern and Central zones, the implementation of over 28 clean and safe water projects benefiting communities around its production sites, and investment in sustainable agriculture through the Kilimo Viwanda programme, which has supported more than 300 young people.

The company has also rolled out the Shamba ni Mali programme, an initiative aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity by providing farmers with fertilisers, improved seeds, modern farming technologies and agricultural training. SBL targets to reach more than 4,000 farmers through the programme by 2030.