President Samia to flag off construction of SGR Phase III

Tabora . President Samia Suluhu Hassan is today (Tuesday April 12) expected to lay a foundation stone, for the construction of Sh 4.4 trillion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) phase III from the Makutupora to Tabora.

The SGR under construction, links Tanzania to neighbouring countries of Rwanda and Uganda, and through these two, to Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as part of East African Railway Master Plan.

The third phase section covers 368 kilometers distance long from Makutupora toTabora.

Tabora Regional Commissioner Ms Batilda Buriani said during a briefing of journalists that the construction of the railway will boost tourism and investment opportunities in the region.

"As you know, Tabora is mostly known for cotton farming and bee keeping and products that comes bees thus, once the construction of SGR is finalised we expect to attract more foreign and local investors," she said.

According to her, all the preparations are complete and they expect to receive thousands of visitors from all over country and Tabora in general to witness the historical event.

Ms Buriani said," Tabora is going to write history because the construction of 368 kilometers worth Sh 4.4 trillion is the longest rail, after Dodoma-Makutupora which is over 400 kilometers.

People coming from Dar es Salaam to Tabora will spend six hours to reach to their respective destination.

Currently, construction of the Dar es Salaam – Morogoro, Morogoro – Makutupora and Mwanza – Isaka is ongoing, the government is finalising the processes of procurement of construction materials for implementation of the SGR sections – Makutupora -Tabora (368 km) and Tabora – Isaka (165 km).

In June 2021, the government allocated $513 million for construction of the SGR. The Phase-II of SGR from Morogoro region to Makutupora in Dodoma region covering 426 km was on track and has reached 51 percent.

In mid-June 2021, President Samia Suluhu Hassan laid a foundation stone for the construction of the fifth lot of the SGR at Misungwi in Mwanza.