Tanzania PM rejects claims of 10,000 deaths during post-election protests

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has dismissed reports claiming that 10,000 people died during election protests on October 29 and the days that followed, calling the figures false and politically motivated.

Dr Nchemba said individuals spreading the figures were doing so for financial and political gain.

“They are busy asking how many people have died, counting and being paid because of the alleged damage. They are trading on Tanzanians’ lives, claiming many people have died so they can earn large sums of money. That is why they exaggerate and say 10,000 people died. Were you there?” he asked.

Dr Nchemba also criticised attempts to sensationalise the situation, saying some individuals had used images from conflict zones outside the country to misrepresent events in Tanzania.

“You take pictures from Darfur to portray what happened in Tanzania. Matters involving loss of life are sensitive and painful,” he said.

He noted that the government has established a presidential committee to investigate the events, adding that families who have not located their relatives will have their cases addressed.

Dr Nchemba questioned the plausibility of the reported figures, saying it would be impossible for such a large number of people to die in Dar es Salaam within five days without leaving clear evidence.

"You can hide bodies, but you cannot hide a funeral,” he said.

He warned that some groups were attempting to incite hatred among Tanzanians for political purposes and urged citizens to remain cautious.

“They are looking for ways to create hatred among Tanzanians. That is why the government continues to advise people not to follow the instructions they are giving,” he said.

Dr Nchemba made the remarks on Thursday, December 18, during a working visit to Mbeya Region.