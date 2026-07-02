Puma Energy Tanzania wins Presidential Award for tax compliance

Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy Tanzania has been recognised as the country's best taxpayer in the category of Best Wet Cargo Importer, after receiving the Presidential Best Taxpayer Award during celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

The award was presented during the inaugural Presidential Awards ceremony for outstanding taxpayers, an event that brought together leading taxpayers from all 35 regions of Tanzania to promote tax compliance and recognise contributions to national development.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan officiated at the ceremony and presented awards to top-performing taxpayers through the TRA, while Puma Energy Tanzania's award was handed over by Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

The recognition highlights Puma Energy Tanzania's position as one of the country's largest and most compliant taxpayers, reflecting its longstanding contribution to Tanzania's economy through tax payments, government dividends and investments in the energy sector.

Speaking after receiving the award, Puma Energy Tanzania Managing Director Fatma Abdallah described the recognition as a testament to the company's commitment to accountability, integrity and compliance with the country's laws.

"This award is a great honour to us and gives us the strength to continue carrying out our responsibilities effectively. It is the result of our employees' collective efforts, our strong collaboration with the Government, and our commitment to conducting business with transparency and in accordance with the country's laws," she said.

She added that the company views tax compliance as a critical contribution to building a strong economy and improving social services for Tanzanians.

"We believe that paying taxes is a vital contribution to building a strong economy and improving social services for Tanzanians. This award motivates us to continue being at the forefront of supporting Government efforts to increase domestic revenue through timely tax payment, sustainable investment and the expansion of energy services that drive economic growth and development across various productive sectors," Ms Abdallah said.

According to the company, Puma Energy Tanzania has contributed more than Sh1.4 trillion in taxes and other government levies over the past three years, maintaining a strong record of compliance and earning continued recognition from the TRA for its contribution to domestic revenue collection.

The company said the recognition reflects its commitment to supporting national economic growth, promoting voluntary tax compliance and strengthening its partnership with the Government in implementing Tanzania's development agenda.

Puma Energy Tanzania currently operates a network of more than 100 fuel service stations across the country, alongside a major fuel storage terminal and several fuel depots.

The company also supplies aviation fuel to eight airports, including all international airports in Tanzania, and has continued to expand its investments in cleaner energy solutions.

Among its key projects is Africa's largest Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Station, as well as a growing network of CNG stations in Dar es Salaam and Morogoro.

In addition, Puma Energy Tanzania has expanded access to clean cooking energy through its Puma Gas business, while its lubricants division and Shop Express retail outlets continue to provide products and services to consumers nationwide.