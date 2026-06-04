Putin hails Samia’s Russia visit as signal of stronger relations

Moscow. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has described President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s decision to make Moscow the destination of her first state visit after inauguration as a strong signal of Tanzania’s commitment to deepening relations between the two countries.

Welcoming President Hassan at the Kremlin yesterday, President Putin said the visit carried special significance as Tanzania and Russia prepare to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations this year.

“It is gratifying to note that after your inauguration you chose Russia as the first foreign country for your state visit. We see this as a very good sign,” President Putin said.

He said that President Hassan had consistently supported the development of bilateral relations during her previous roles in government, including as minister and vice president.

Throughout the period, he said, President Hassan has helped to maintain what he described as an intensive and steadily growing partnership.

President Putin said trade between the two countries had expanded by between 20 and 25 percent over the past year and expressed confidence that there was significant room for further growth.

According to him, Tanzania and Russia have opportunities to broaden cooperation across strategic sectors including energy, geological exploration, transport, logistics, healthcare and education.

The Russian leader also highlighted close cooperation on international affairs, saying the two countries continue to support one another and maintain regular dialogue on global issues.

He welcomed President Hassan’s participation in the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026, where Tanzania is expected to showcase its investment opportunities, and expressed hope that the country would also be represented at a high level during the next Russia-Africa Summit.

President Putin congratulated President Hassan ahead of her planned conferment of an honorary doctorate by the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, also known as RUDN University.

In her remarks, President Hassan described the visit as historic, noting that it was the first state visit by a Tanzanian head of state to Russia since the 1969 trip by founding president Julius Nyerere.

She said the visit provided an opportunity to discuss the future of bilateral cooperation and sustainable development between the two nations.

“It has been more than half a century since the last state visit to Russia,” President Hassan said.

“This is a historic trip to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation and sustainable development for our people.”

President Hassan thanked Russia for its support during Africa’s liberation struggles and acknowledged the contribution Moscow has made to Tanzania’s development over the decades.

She also paid tribute to Russians who died during the Second World War, recalling her visit earlier in the day to Moscow’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where she laid a wreath in honour of those who lost their lives.

The visit comes as Tanzania and Russia seek to transform a relationship rooted in political solidarity into a broader economic partnership centred on trade, investment and technology cooperation.

According to an official statement presented during the visit, priority areas include energy, mining, transport infrastructure, logistics, agriculture, industrialisation, education, innovation and human capital development.

Bilateral trade has grown from $178.8 million in 2020 to about $307.5 million in 2025, while Tanzania’s exports to Russia have nearly quadrupled over the same period.

The two countries are expected to sign five memoranda of understanding during the visit, while business leaders meeting on the sidelines of SPIEF 2026 are targeting new investment commitments worth about $1 billion.