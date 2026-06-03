Samia honours World War II heroes at Moscow’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Moscow. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, paying tribute to the millions of Soviet soldiers who died during the Second World War.

The memorial, located near the Kremlin, is dedicated to Soviet servicemen who lost their lives in the war and has become one of Russia’s most important sites of remembrance.

Soviet wartime losses are estimated at more than 20 million people, including both military personnel and civilians.

President Hassan is in Russia on a three-day state visit.

Later on Wednesday, she is expected to hold talks with her host, President Vladimir Putin, at the Kremlin.

According to the programme released ahead of the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss a range of issues, including trade, investment, agriculture and broader economic cooperation.