Qnet establishes second African training centre in Tanzania

The new training centre will allow the company to bring world-class training workshops and educational programmes for its distributors.

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

E-commerce based direct selling company QNET has announced the establishment of its second Africa training centre in Tanzania.

QNET’s first training centre in Africa is located in Accra, Ghana, where it provides a conducive environment and world-class workshops for the local community to learn new skills and knowledge related to entrepreneurship.

In a statement, the company said the trainees will be able to enhance their management skills, increase business literacy, and leverage on opportunities to build their successful enterprises.

Speaking to the media, the company’s Regional Manager for sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Biram Fall, said the company is proud to establish what will be its first-ever training centre in the country.

“We are grateful to be provided an opportunity for the company to give back to the local community by establishing an education platform that is accessible and highly beneficial for all. In addition to the multitude of workshops and training classes we have planned once the training centre is set up, we are keen on integrating courses that focus on ethical practices and regulatory compliance in collaboration with local partners,” Fall said.

The training centre among other things will focus on offering entrepreneurial-based capacity-building programmes through comprehensive training workshops led by international speakers and experts.

The center will also foster a conducive environment to learn and enhance the independent representatives’ skills while providing equal opportunities to all to learn about direct selling.

The statement further says the center will Increase compliance with local laws and regulations and collaborating with local government bodies.

In 2021, the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) Annual Report saw Africa and the Middle East charting the second-highest sales growth at 4.0 percent, bringing the total up to $759 million.

In this developing economy, companies like QNET are especially integral to economic growth for the country as it generates new self-employment opportunities, promotes development in semi-urban and rural areas, and fosters innovation in communities.

Having trained over 30,000 people through community education initiatives across sub-Saharan Africa in the last few years, QNET aims to build a local ecosystem that supports continuous learning for entrepreneurship communities well into the next decade.

“This training centre is integral to our mission to bring positive social and economic impact in countries where QNET operates,” Fall says, noting that QNET has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world.

“QNET's extensive experience in organising professional development workshops worldwide mean we are well-equipped on what it takes to build an effective learning culture within the community. Our first African training centre in Ghana has provided learning opportunities for hundreds of people from the community since it opened its doors last month.”



