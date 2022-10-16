Race for tourists as Africa revamps sector

Nairobi. “Travelling leaves you speechless and then turns you into a storyteller.” These were the words of Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier during the opening night of the Magical Kenya Travel Expo held earlier this month in Nairobi.

When the world came to a painful grinding standstill, due to Covid-19, one of the world’s biggest industries suffered major damage and setbacks.

A global lock-down meant massive loss of jobs, complete shutdown of hotels and the world of tourism came to a fearful halt as uncertainty loomed over what the future of travel looked like and how countries were to move forward in sustaining their tourist attractions.

However, the pandemic also saw innovation push tourism companies to try to diversify their operations.

One very notable and in-thing during the peak of the pandemic became virtual tourism, which flourished largely in South Africa and Kenya and parts of northern Tanzania, as people globally signed into these various platforms to experience virtual safaris from the comfort of their couches.

While this became a welcome distraction from the monotony of being indoors day in and day out, virtual safaris eventually lost their appeal for one reason - Tourism is a full experience of all the senses.

Despite a boost in local tourism during Covid-19, the remnants of fear over the damage caused by the pandemic still lingered and this situation has prompted governments to come up with means to bring in the flocks of tourists.

The turnout for many of the different country’s initiatives has then gone beyond attracting international tourists to promoting local tourism activity within the countries.

This then has boosted the industry’s optimism for an even better experience for those visiting and obviously, bigger revenue for the country.

Tanzania - The Royal Tour

The Royal Tour is Tanzania’s first official tourism campaign post Covid-19 and sees Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan take viewers on a visual excursion of Tanzania’s culture, heritage, natural resources, tourist attractions, and helps to provide information that helps visitors to become acquainted with the places even before visiting them personally.

While the decision to first launch in the USA, brought questions to many Tanzanians, the choice was deliberate as Tanzania seeks high spenders looking for unique experiences such as trophy hunting, safaris and to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

Evidently, the documentary proved to be a successful hit as famous faces have been quoted in appreciation over how informative the documentary is and the influx of tourists visiting the country has risen exponentially.

Hidden Tanzania

After the success of The Royal Tour, President Hassan revealed that the second part of The Royal Tour documentary, to be known as The Hidden Tanzania, is in the pipeline and will focus on the Southern circuit.

Kenya - Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE)

Running under the theme of ‘Rediscover the magic’, the Kenya Tourism Board put together a two-week long travel experience and expo that brought together buyers and investors, media, travel and safari companies, culinary and hospitality individuals and other service providers in the tourism industry who were treated to a fully holistic experience of Kenya.

Because tourism is not just about travel, the experiences included four-day destination visits across the entire country and included safari visits and beach destinations like The Nairobi National Park, Shaba Game Reserve, Lake Nakuru National Park, Diani, Mutara Conservancy, Watamu and Buffalo Springs amongst others.

To further bring home the importance and wide reach of tourism, visits to villages that depend largely on tourism now, such as the Samburu people who have been affected by the long drought currently going on, were also organised.

“This particular edition of MKTE is very important as it is the first in-person event we have had since Covid-19 struck,” said Dr Radier. It now sets the bar for how tourism gets to diversify and explore other means such as digital tourism for East Africa.

Rwanda - Influencer promotions

The face of tourism promotion in Rwanda is different from her East African neighbours. For starters, Rwanda has positioned itself as a sponsor for the football clubs, PSG in France and English Premier League’s Arsenal and in doing so, encourages travel for football fans via influencers.

“We also hold tourism fairs and roadshows all over the world, with the next roadshow set to happen in December in the USA,” says Brian Kaddu who is the Tours manager for Mist Rwanda Safaris.

Tembera U Rwanda

The Tembera U Rwanda campaign was launched by the government of Rwanda through the Rwanda Development Boards in 2016 with the goal to boost domestic tourism.

The campaign started then with the theme “Tourism for all” which was literally a call for the people of Rwanda to change their mind-set of thinking that tourism is only for the rich or international travellers.

Mr Kaddu explained that it was believed that the Rwandese were the best people to sell their country and the campaign proved successful.

Rwanda is famously known for its gorilla life and is one of the only three countries in Africa that is home to the gorillas, the other two being Congo and Uganda. As such, an annual naming ceremony for new gorillas in the families named Kwita Izina is held where influencers and celebrities are tasked with naming the gorillas.

Uganda - Experience Uganda

One of the three African homes to the gorillas, Uganda also has taken active measures to promoting these habitats and according to Sharon Menga from the Uganda Tourism Board, the advantage that Uganda rides on is the close proximity of the habitats from the Kampala city which means that one can have a day-long excursion into the wild and be back home with time to spare.

Uganda also hosts the annual Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo; and post-pandemic, the first in-person event will be held in February of 2023.

Zambia - Zambia Tourism Expo (Zatex)

Similar to Kenya’s MKTE, the Zatex event is an annual, week-long event that also brings together tourism industry players and has been running for a period of 10 years.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, the event also came to a standstill and is yet to resume. Zatex not only promotes Zambia as one of the world’s best tourism destinations, with the country being home to one of the 7 natural wonders of the world, Victoria Falls; but also brings front and centre, the diverse wildlife and colourful cultural experiences.

According to Tourism Promotional Assistance for the Zambia Tourism Agency, Mr Andrew Katete, there is a cultural festival happening each month so any interested visitor is in for a treat should they choose to take part.

Zambia also has an initiative called School Tourism – an extracurricular activity recognised in the national education curricula that teaches all aspects of tourism from primary to upper secondary levels.

Zimbabwe - Stokvels for domestic tourism

It is common practice for many Tanzanian women to come together and form vicoba to help push their financial agenda and growth.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, in partnership with tour operators across the country have made the use of stokvels (the equivalent of vicoba) an official means to promote domestic tourism.

“When Covid-19 hit, we were already in a not-so-good place and tourism in our country suffered a great deal,” explained Ruth Nyabadza, the Marketing Executive - Middle East for the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

“However, in the midst of all that, Zimbabweans awoke to the joys of travel and we saw the numbers of domestic tourism grow.”

In addition to promoting domestic tourism, Zimbabwe, like Kenya, will also be holding their first in-person tourism expo next week which will also bring together global tourism players.

The event is called ‘Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo but was formerly known as the Zimbabwe Travel Expo until it was rebranded in 2002.

The way forward

According to the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism in Kenya, Mr Najib Balala, in moving forward with tourism factors such as positive promotion, sustainable mechanisms and unforgettable experiences are amongst the things service providers and governments alike should strive for.

He also explained the importance of friendly and conducive environments for both providers and consumers if there is any hope for Tourism to prosper.

“Currently, Covid-19 effects already shed a negative light on tourism as well as the high prices of travel that are associated with travel,” said Najib.

“To counter that, we need to consider improving air connectivity, in terms of cheaper rates, for starters goes a long way in boosting international tourism in the region. Likewise, trans boundary connectivity in terms of road and rail will help boost domestic tourism. We also need to find effective ways to ensure the safety of tourists coming into our countries,” he added.

Najib also talked about the importance of having uniform and coordinated visa regiments and protocols in East Africa that would undoubtedly make travel into the region much smoother.

“We should not look at each other as competitors, rather as partners looking to boost regional tourism because we are interdependent on one another,” said Najib.