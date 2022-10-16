Zanzibar named leading beach destination in Africa

Zanzibar has been named the leading beach destination in Africa in 2022 by the World Travel Awards beating a host of other popular places such as Cape Town and Sham El Sheik in Egypt among others at an even held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

Zanzibar known for its pristine beaches retained the award it won last year, as Thanda Islands in the Indian Ocean won Africa’s Leading Luxury Island in 2022.

On a night of glamour and pomp with top travel VIPs from 25 countries in attendance, Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, Tanzania emerged Africa’s Leading Luxury Safari Lodge 2022.

But that was not all for Tanzania as Serengeti National Park, was named Africa's Leading National Park 2022 with the Tanzania Tourist Board being named Africa's Leading Tourist Board 2022.

Kenya however, topped off the evening by scooping the major title of ‘Africa’s Leading Destination’, capital Nairobi claimed the prize for ‘Africa’s Leading Business Travel Destination’ and KICC for ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre’.

‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Wedding Destination’ went to Mauritius, while ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ was won by Seychelles.

Kenya Airways emerged with a hat-trick of top aviation honours as it claimed success in categories for ‘Africa’s Leading Airline - Business Class’, ‘Africa’s Leading Airline Brand’ and the ultimate prize of ‘Africa’s Leading Airline’.

Ethiopian Airlines took the title of ‘Africa’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’ whereas Air Seychelles celebrated with the honour of ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline’ as the ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline Brand’ won by Air Mauritius.