TRA, CEOrt seek closer collaboration to improve tax compliance and business environment

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) in a bid to enhance dialogue aimed at improving the business environment, boosting tax compliance, and supporting national revenue growth.

Speaking during a high-level meeting organised by the CEOrt on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, TRA Commissioner General Yusuph Mwenda said the authority was shifting from a forceful tax collection approach to one that promotes cooperation and facilitation.

“Our direction now is to enable rather than to compel. A modern tax system should make it easier for businesses to meet their obligations, grow, and create jobs,” said Mr Mwenda.

“As we pursue the National Development Vision 2050, collaboration with the private sector through CEOrt is essential for building an inclusive and resilient economy.”

The meeting, which brought together senior TRA officials, CEOrt members, government representatives, and tax experts, focused on strengthening tax administration, identifying priority policy reforms, and promoting private-sector participation in shaping tax policies.

Mr Mwenda noted that the government had prioritised improving the business climate, including the establishment of the National Tax Review Committee, which includes members from the CEOrt.

CEOrt board member David Nchimbi emphasised the need for transparent and predictable tax systems, saying they were key to attracting investors and accelerating sustainable development.

“This meeting provides a vital platform for open dialogue between the government and the private sector, enabling practical policy reforms aligned with business realities,” said Mr Nchimbi.

CEOrt board chairperson David Tarimo said the discussions centred on critical issues such as tax assessments, compliance facilitation, and building mutual trust between TRA and the business community.

“CEOrt will continue to act as a bridge for evidence-based dialogue between the private sector and the government. Honest and respectful engagement fosters solutions that strengthen governance and business growth,” said Mr Tarimo.

Participants commended TRA for continuing its digital transformation agenda, while urging fair and consistent interpretation of tax laws across all sectors.

The meeting took place as TRA reported robust revenue performance. In the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, domestic revenue collection reached Sh8.97 trillion—exceeding its target by over six percent.

CEOrt, which brings together more than 230 institutions and companies from various sectors, marks its 25th anniversary this year of championing private-sector development in Tanzania.