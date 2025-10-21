Religious leaders in Mwanza call for peace ahead of elections

Mwanza. With nine days remaining before the October 29, 2025 General Election, religious leaders in Mwanza have issued a joint statement urging Tanzanians to maintain peace and unity, and to turn out in large numbers to vote.

The statement was read yesterday by the Mwanza Regional Peace Committee co-chairperson, Bishop Charles Sekelwa, during a peace symposium attended by Christian and Muslim leaders.

The leaders called on citizens to exercise their constitutional right to vote freely and responsibly, while avoiding acts that could trigger violence or disturb public order.

“It is the duty of every Tanzanian to use their constitutional right to vote,” they said in the joint declaration, adding that peace must be maintained before, during and after the polls. “We urge all citizens to vote for the President, Members of Parliament and Councillors at all levels with love, wisdom and responsibility.

After voting, everyone should return home peacefully, without engaging in violence or using hateful language, to preserve the image of our peaceful nation,” the statement reads in part.

The leaders also said they will continue to pray for a peaceful election, asking God to bless Tanzania with wisdom, unity and stability throughout the electoral period.

“Let us remember that peace is the foundation of development, unity is strength, and love is the solution to every challenge,” they said.

Bishop Sekelwa reminded voters that every Tanzanian has the democratic right to choose leaders of their choice.

“True freedom lies in the ability to choose the person who will lead you. Voting is a constitutional right, and electing a leader you believe in is also your right,” he said.

His co-chairperson, Mwanza Regional Sheikh Hassan Kabeke, stressed that peace must always precede justice.

“Justice cannot exist without peace. For us Muslims, it is our right to pray five times a day, and for our Christian brothers and sisters, on Sundays. But if there is unrest, who will go to pray? Peace is the foundation of justice,” Sheikh Kabeke said.

Committee member Pastor Upendo Isaya cited the Bible, which encourages believers to seek peace with everyone, noting that wise decisions can only be made in a calm environment.

“Your vote is a contract between you and your leader. As we head to the polls, despite what is being said, the most important thing is to seek peace and make wise decisions,” he said.

The chairperson of the Mwanza Muslim Women’s Association, Amina Masenza, urged women and youth to fulfil their civic duty peacefully, saying all citizens aged 18 and above should participate in the elections.

The committee’s adviser, Dr Jacob Mutashi, said religious leaders are partners of the government in maintaining peace. He urged clerics to remind their congregants to obey police instructions on election day.

“Peace and stability are our main agenda in places of worship during this election period,” he said.

“We must tell our people to listen carefully to police directives because officers will be deployed across all areas to maintain security,” he added.

Former cabinet minister Lazaro Nyalandu also called on Tanzanians to uphold unity and avoid any form of discrimination, saying peace remains the nation’s most valuable asset.

Meanwhile, Mwanza Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda assured residents that the region is safe ahead of the polls.