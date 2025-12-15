Kairuki: ICT reshaping justice administration, boosting transparency

Dodoma. The use of technology in the administration of justice has been cited as a key factor in reducing bureaucracy and corruption within justice delivery institutions.

The Minister for Information, Communication, and Information Technology, Ms Angellah Kairuki, delivered the remarks on Monday, December 15, 2025, during a handover ceremony of ICT equipment to the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs and its institutions.

The equipment is earmarked for the Ministry’s headquarters, the Office of the Chief Parliamentary Draftsman, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ms Kairuki said that before the adoption of ICT systems within justice institutions, there was severe congestion of people seeking legal redress.

She said the situation has since improved significantly, particularly with the increased acceptance of electronic evidence.

“Nowadays, many services within justice delivery institutions are provided using ICT. We are grateful that the feedback we receive indicates that bureaucracy and corruption have declined, as many processes have become transparent, especially given that electronic evidence is widely accepted,” said Ms Kairuki.

Speaking about the equipment handed over, she urged recipients to use it properly and for its intended purpose, warning against misuse.

Ms Kairuki handed over 70 laptop computers and two large photocopying machines, in addition to 40 laptops that had been provided earlier.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Mr Eliakim Maswi, said the equipment would enhance accountability and efficiency within the Ministry and its institutions.

Mr Maswi said the Ministry is currently transitioning from a paper-based system to a digital one, reflecting modern global practices.

He urged all recipients of the equipment to strengthen operational standards that would enhance accountability in the delivery of justice.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Sylvester Mwakitalu, said the equipment would bring about significant changes, noting that the 40 laptops received earlier had already made a substantial impact.