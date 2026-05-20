Revealed: Causes of contract disputes in Tanzanian football

Dar es Salaam. Contract disputes involving players, coaches and football clubs in Tanzania have become a recurring feature at the start of each Mainland Premier League season and other domestic competitions, exposing persistent weaknesses in football administration.

The disputes range from unpaid salaries and unclear contract terms to allegations of altered agreements and failure by either party to honour contractual obligations.

The situation has strained relations between clubs and their employees while undermining the professionalism and image of the game.

Stakeholders attribute the problem to financial instability in clubs, weak contract management systems, limited legal awareness among players and poor governance structures within football institutions.

Despite growing commercial activity in Tanzanian football, many clubs are still said to lack robust administrative and financial systems, contributing to avoidable disputes.

Financial strain at the core

Former chairman of the Legal and Players’ Status Committee, Said Soud, who is also Mtibwa Sugar chairman, said many disputes arise from players failing to adequately safeguard their interests during negotiations.

He said players often focus on attractive financial offers and overlook key contractual details.

“The challenge exists, but the main problem lies with players themselves.

Once they see money, they forget important matters such as keeping original copies of contracts, which later results in disputes with clubs,” he said.

Mr Soud said disputes often emerge over contract extensions that differ from initial verbal agreements, while rushed transfer processes also contribute to inconsistencies.

He added that in some cases players allow clubs to handle registration processes under tight deadlines, resulting in discrepancies between signed agreements and documents submitted to official systems.

“Players must understand that signing a contract and registering it are two different legal processes,” he said.

Financial instability within clubs has also been cited as a major trigger of disputes.

A coach who requested anonymity said delayed salaries are a frequent source of conflict.

He said he once went more than two months without pay despite continuing to work.

“When salaries are delayed, misunderstandings are inevitable because players and staff have families depending on them,” he said, adding that he later pursued legal action before leaving the club.

Analysts say such disputes affect not only individuals but also team performance and dressing-room cohesion.

Fountain Gate FC coordinator Wendo Makau said poor financial planning among clubs worsens the problem.

He said some clubs sign players beyond their financial capacity.

“If clubs cannot afford players, delays in payment become inevitable. The solution is to sign within realistic budgets,” he said.

Education gap among players

Stakeholders also point to limited education among players as a key factor behind contractual misunderstandings.

Mtibwa Sugar chief executive officer Swabri Aboubakar said many players enter professional football at a young age and leave school early, limiting their understanding of legal and financial matters.

“Many players have low education levels and that affects their understanding of contracts and their rights,” he said.

He added that education should be seen as empowerment, not interference, noting that modern football requires knowledge of contracts, taxation and commercial obligations.

Mashujaa FC chairman Major Abdul Tika said many players now seek legal assistance before signing contracts to avoid mistakes.

Namungo FC coordinator Ally Suleiman said awareness is gradually improving, with both clubs and players increasingly involving legal experts.

Geita Gold FC player Said Mbatty said players are now more cautious due to past disputes involving colleagues.

Legal perspective

Sports lawyer Aloyce Komba said many disputes could be avoided if contracts were properly drafted and clearly defined.

“A contract must clearly state the parties involved, payment terms, bonuses and responsibilities,” he said.

He added that poorly structured agreements often lead to conflicting interpretations.