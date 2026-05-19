Why contractual disputes haunt Tanzanian football

Dar es Salaam. Contract disputes between players and clubs in the Mainland Premier League have become increasingly common, exposing persistent structural weaknesses in Tanzanian football.

What were once isolated incidents are now a regular feature of the domestic game, with clubs, players and coaches frequently accusing each other of breaching agreements. The resulting disputes often lead to confusion, damaged relationships and prolonged legal battles.

An investigation by The Citizen between January and March 2026 found that delayed salary payments, poorly drafted contracts, language barriers and limited legal guidance are among the main drivers of the rising number of disputes.

The trend has forced stakeholders to seek intervention from football authorities and arbitration bodies, including the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in pursuit of resolution.

High-profile disputes

One of the most notable cases involved former Young Africans S.C. midfielder Bernard Morrison. The Ghanaian joined Yanga in January 2020 before signing for rivals Simba S.C. in 2022, triggering a dispute over his contractual status.

Yanga filed a case with the Tanzania Football Federation Legal and Players’ Status Committee, which ruled that Morrison was free to join Simba. Dissatisfied, Yanga escalated the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but their appeal failed.

Despite losing the case, Yanga were ordered to pay Morrison Sh12 million in compensation, while the player continued at Simba before returning to Yanga in 2023.

Another dispute involved Zimbabwean winger Perfect Chikwende, who joined Simba S.C. from FC Platinum in the 2020/21 mid-season window. He struggled to establish himself and left after six months despite having 18 months remaining on his contract.

Simba reportedly planned to loan him out, but the player rejected the move and took the matter to CAS before it was resolved through mutual agreement, with outstanding payments settled.

Former Simba striker Dejan Georgijević also became a subject of contractual controversy after joining in July 2022 from NK Domžale. Nicknamed “Mlete Mzungu”, his stay ended abruptly amid disputes over contractual obligations.

Sources said the Serbian striker was dissatisfied after allegedly not receiving agreed accommodation, transport and financial benefits. He left while Simba were competing in the Zanzibar Mapinduzi Cup, with the matter later fading without formal resolution.

Young Africans S.C. also faced a dispute involving former Newcastle United midfielder Gaël Bigirimana, who joined in September 2022. He was later deregistered in January 2023 to make room for new signings.

Following his removal, his representatives demanded outstanding payments, prompting Yanga to agree to instalment-based settlement in line with the contract.

What is driving the disputes

Players interviewed said delayed salaries remain the most common trigger for disputes.

“In my case, I went for more than two months without pay. I have a family depending on me, so misunderstandings became inevitable,” said one player, who later took his case to authorities and won.

Another player said disputes often arise from unilateral decisions by clubs. “An official from another club told me I had been loaned out, but I had no idea. That is where the conflict started,” he said.

A third player pointed to lack of understanding of contracts. “A player is offered more than Sh10 million to sign. In that excitement, he signs without understanding clauses that may trap him later,” he said.

A football agent said weak legal guidance worsens the problem. “A contract may require a player to feature in 20 matches for it to remain valid. Players often do not fully understand such clauses,” he said.

A coach who experienced a dispute accused clubs of unfair treatment of local tacticians. “My contract was terminated without mutual agreement. When you demand your dues, you are taken lightly because you are local,” he said.

Institutional weaknesses

Former Tanzania Football Federation Legal and Players’ Status Committee chairman Mr Said Soud, now chairman of Mtibwa Sugar FC, said many disputes begin with players failing to safeguard their contracts.

“Once they see money, they forget to keep copies of their contracts. Later, disputes arise,” he said.

He added that poorly drafted contracts also contribute to conflict, especially when rushed during transfer deadlines. In some cases, he said, different versions of contracts circulate between clubs and players.

Players’ association concerns

Soccer Players Association of Tanzania chairman Musa Kissoky said language barriers remain a major challenge, as most contracts are drafted in English.

“Most local players do not fully understand the clauses and end up signing agreements that later create problems,” he said.

He added that many players lack advisers to interpret contracts. “Excitement takes over when a player is offered money he has never seen before,” he said.

TFF position

Tanzania Football Federation director of legal affairs, information and marketing Boniface Wambura said disputes are governed by Premier League and FIFA regulations.

“All contracts are prepared in both English and Kiswahili. Challenges arise when one party does not understand the terms,” he said.