Rukwa man held after allegedly killing wife with club over suspected affair

Rukwa. Police in Rukwa Region are holding a 35-year-old man accused of killing his wife by allegedly hitting her on the head with a club during a domestic dispute.

The suspect, Maiko Sosolo Kazikulima, a resident of Mashete Village in Mashete Ward, Nkasi District, is accused of killing his wife, Victoria Mputa, 32, on September 8, 2026.

According to Rukwa Regional Police Commander SACP Shadrack Masija, the incident occurred at about 9pm after the couple had left a bar and were on their way home.

Commander Masija said an argument broke out between the couple, with the dispute reportedly linked to the suspect's accusations that his wife was in relationships with other men.

He said the argument escalated before they reached their home, resulting in the suspect allegedly attacking his wife with a club, causing severe head injuries that led to her death.

"The suspect is being questioned by police," Commander Masija said, adding that he would be taken to court once investigations are completed.

Commander Masija also urged members of the public to continue cooperating with police by providing information that could help identify and apprehend suspects.