TAREX holds talks with Tanzania’s Dubai consulate on investment, trade

Managing Director of Imperial Marketing & Communication and founder of the Tanzania Real Estate Expo and Forum (TAREX), Murtaza Ebrahim (right), with Consul General of Tanzania in Dubai, Omar Hassan Omar, after their meeting to discuss investment, trade and strengthening business ties between Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates. The discussions also covered the TAREX 2026 conference, which will be held over three days from November 20 to 22 in Dar es Salaam.

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. TAREX founder Murtaza Ebrahim has held talks with Tanzania’s Consul General in Dubai, Omar Hassan Omar, on strengthening investment, trade and business ties between Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Managing Director of Imperial Marketing & Communication and founder of the Tanzania Real Estate Expo and Forum (TAREX), Murtaza Ebrahim, in discussion with Consul General of Tanzania in Dubai, Omar Hassan Omar, on investment, trade and strengthening business ties between Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates. The discussions also covered the TAREX 2026 conference, which will be held over three days from November 20 to 22 in Dar es Salaam.

The discussions focused on ways of promoting Tanzania as an investment destination and linking international investors and companies with opportunities in the country.

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They also explored measures to strengthen connections between Tanzania’s private sector and international markets, including access to capital, expertise, technology and business networks.

Mr Ebrahim said the engagement was part of TAREX’s efforts to expand its international outreach and create stronger links between Tanzanian businesses and international investors.

“TAREX’s ambition goes beyond hosting a real estate exhibition. We are building a platform that connects Tanzanian opportunities with international capital, expertise, technology and networks,” he said.

The discussions in Dubai come ahead of TAREX 2026, a real estate exhibition scheduled to take place in Dar es Salaam from November 20 to 22.

The event is expected to bring together stakeholders from Tanzania’s real estate and investment sectors, as well as international investors and companies.

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