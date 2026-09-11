Youth leadership put to test as 100 fellows begin training in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. One hundred young Tanzanians have been challenged to move beyond talking about change and take practical action to help shape the country's future as they begin a two-week leadership fellowship.

The call was made on September 10, 2026, during the launch of the second cohort of the Tanzania NextGen Leaders Fellowship (TNLF) at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

The fellowship, organised by African Leadership Initiatives for Impact (ALII) in collaboration with HakiElimu and supported by development partners, brings together young people aged 17 to 19 who completed Form Six in 2026 from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

HakiElimu Executive Director Mary Ndaro urged the fellows to use the programme to build the confidence, networks and skills needed to participate meaningfully in national affairs.

She said the central message of the fellowship was to move “from voice, participation to action”, explaining that having a voice means being confident enough to speak up, while participation requires young people to be present and contribute where decisions are made.

“It also means being able to organise, influence decisions, shape change and sustain that change,” Ms Ndaro said.

She challenged the fellows to make full use of the two-week programme by learning not only from facilitators but also from one another.

“Ask different questions. Listen across generations. Build relationships beyond your own circles,” she said, urging them during institutional visits to pay attention not only to what is said but also to “how change actually happens”.

Ms Ndaro said organisations supporting the fellowship had a responsibility that extended beyond the launch, particularly by connecting young people with information, mentorship and opportunities.

“As coordinators, our responsibility does not end with this opening ceremony. We must connect young people to information, mentorship and opportunities, and link individual growth to collective action,” she said.

She also called for safe and supportive spaces where young people can engage decision-makers, test ideas, learn from failure and develop skills that can contribute to education and national development.

“When young citizens are equipped, connected and trusted, they can help shape and safeguard democracy and prosperity,” Ms Ndaro said.

The government urged the fellows to view leadership as part of their responsibility towards Tanzania's long-term development.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the ministry responsible for youth, Dr Kedmon Mapana, linked the programme to the country's Development Vision 2050, saying good governance, peace, security and stability would require capable leaders.

He said Tanzania needed young people who could help take the country towards its 2050 goals while protecting national unity and using their knowledge to contribute to development.

“We recognise this 10-year programme, where every year you train 100 young people. This is a major step because we are creating leaders who will help the country achieve its goals by protecting the foundations and good governance needed for continued development,” Dr Mapana said.

ALII Executive Director Joseph Malekela said the fellowship was designed to equip young people with the knowledge and values needed to take leadership roles across different sectors.

He said the programme covers ethics, integrity, the national vision, sector-specific knowledge and civic responsibility.

“We’ve carefully selected important courses so that these young leaders can be well prepared, aware of the nation’s vision and ready to contribute to Tanzania’s development,” Mr Malekela said.

The fellows will undergo leadership and civic participation training, receive career development support, visit institutions and take part in activities designed to strengthen collaboration.

Each fellow will also be assigned a mentor to support their leadership journey during their university studies.

The programme aims to build a network of young leaders capable of working across business and the economy, civil society, diplomacy, education, science and technology, health, the environment, peace and security, politics and public governance.

A key feature of the launch was an Intergenerational Leadership Dialogue held under the theme, “This Generation and the Future of Tanzania: Our Role, Our Power and Our Challenge”.

The dialogue brought young people together with leaders and experts to discuss their role in shaping Tanzania's future.

The second cohort is undertaking the programme from September 7 to 20, 2026, building on the experience of the first cohort.

With more than 77 percent of Tanzania's population below the age of 35, the organisers say investment in youth leadership is critical to the country's future.