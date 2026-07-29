Rural Tanzania reaps benefits of Airtel's 4G expansion

Dodoma. Thousands of residents in rural Dodoma, Manyara and Tanga regions are experiencing the benefits of improved digital connectivity following Airtel Tanzania's expansion of its 4G network to previously underserved communities, opening new opportunities for communication, mobile banking and small businesses.

The telecommunications company recently commissioned three new 4G towers in Hombolo Makulu in Dodoma Region, Katesh in Manyara Region and Duga Maforoni in Mkinga District, Tanga Region, extending reliable broadband services to farming, livestock, fishing and cross-border trading communities.

In villages where poor network coverage once forced residents to climb hills or walk long distances just to make phone calls, many are now purchasing and registering Airtel SIM cards, opening Airtel Money businesses and using high-speed internet to support their livelihoods.

In Hombolo Makulu, a village of more than 10,800 residents according to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, years of unreliable network coverage had made it difficult for people to communicate with relatives, access internet services and complete mobile money transactions.

Village Chairperson Amos Paulo Chiboni said the poor network had forced many residents, including himself, to stop using Airtel despite having relatives and business partners on the network.

"I stopped using my Airtel line because the network was unreliable," Mr Chiboni said. "When Airtel switched on the new tower, I immediately bought and registered another SIM card. Now I enjoy fast 4G internet and reliable communication."

He said many villagers are returning to Airtel because of its affordable voice and data services, dependable network coverage and Airtel Money platform.

"For a long time we struggled because our relatives across the country use Airtel, but communication was difficult. The first thing that happened after activating my SIM card was receiving money through Airtel Money. The transaction charges are also lower compared to some other networks," he said.

Mr Chiboni said improved connectivity would enable farmers and livestock keepers to communicate more efficiently, expand their businesses and embrace digital payments. He also appealed to Airtel to extend coverage to nearby hamlets that still experience weak signals.

For local food vendor Hawa Lugano, the improved network is already boosting business.

She said unreliable internet had previously prevented her from receiving customer orders sent through WhatsApp, affecting her daily sales.

"Sometimes customers would place orders, but I wouldn't receive their messages because of poor connectivity," Ms Lugano said. "Now communication is much easier. I can respond quickly and serve more customers."

Ms Lugano has also started using Airtel Money's Timiza digital micro-loan service to finance her business.

"I started with a Sh5,000 loan, and after repayment my borrowing limit will increase. Timiza is simple because it doesn't require collateral or guarantors. Within a minute, the money reaches your account," she said.

The Hombolo Makulu telecommunications site is powered by the national electricity grid with diesel backup, strengthening Airtel's existing infrastructure while significantly improving network capacity across the village and neighbouring communities.

In Katesh Village, Manyara Region, Airtel commissioned another 4G tower serving about 6,000 residents. Powered by both solar energy and the national electricity grid, the site is improving connectivity for farming and livestock communities.

Airtel Tanzania Zonal Business Manager Bartholomew Masatu said reliable connectivity is creating new economic opportunities in rural communities.

"Improved network coverage is doing more than connecting people. It is creating opportunities for entrepreneurship through Airtel Money services, SIM card registration, airtime businesses and easier access to digital services," Mr Masatu said.

Further north, Airtel also commissioned a 4G tower at Duga Maforoni in Mkinga District, Tanga Region, near the Kenya-Tanzania border.

The tower serves fishing communities, traders and cross-border travellers whose livelihoods depend on reliable communication and digital financial services.

Airtel Tanzania Zonal Business Manager Nassor Laizer said the investment is strengthening economic activity in the border community.