Ruwasa Hanang tasked with strengthening water supply

Hanang. Manyara Regional Commissioner, Martine Shigela, has directed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) in Hanang District to allocate an annual budget to extend clean water services to all unserved sub-villages in Masusu Village.

Shigela issued the directive on Thursday, September 24, 2026, during an event to hand over and launch a clean water and environmental sanitation project in the village, implemented by WaterAid Tanzania in collaboration with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS).

He urged residents to recognise that, once handed over, the project is their property and they have a responsibility to protect and maintain it.

"Alongside launching this project, I would like to remind citizens that this project belongs to us, not WaterAid. This is not a church project. This project is ours, so taking care of and protecting it is our duty," said Mr Shigela.

He said despite the project being completed, water had not reached many sub-villages, requiring Ruwasa to allocate funds annually to expand the service.

"Within this village I know water has not reached many sub-villages. Now I direct Ruwasa in your annual budgets, allocate a budget bring funds take water to sub-villages that lack water," he directed.

WaterAid Tanzania Country Director, Ms Anna Mzinga, said the project cost Sh729.258 million and called on Ruwasa and other stakeholders to ensure the service becomes sustainable.

She said the project uses solar energy to pump water during the day, prompting experts to recommend connecting it to Tanesco's grid through a hybrid energy system so the service remains available at all times efficiently and affordably.

"We would like to call upon our water stakeholders; namely the rural water supply and sanitation agency (Ruwasa) to put these plans in place and be able to connect electricity to the water system of this project for the benefit of citizens," said Ms Mzinga.

She said the project had completed three water points serving approximately 500 people, while the source has the capacity to serve 15 points.

"So I would like to ask our Ruwasa experts again if the opportunity arises to invest in the expansion of this project to reach all citizens of this village more closely," she noted.

She said the project was implemented over 12 months, from October 2025 to September 2026, as the third phase of funding from LDS, reaching 100 percent of all targeted areas.

The initiative is expected to improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene services across the village.

The project includes a 30,000-litre water tank, a school drinking water station, toilets, handwashing stations and menstrual hygiene facilities.

WASH and climate change education has been provided through WASH clubs to residents of Masusu and neighbouring villages.

Overall, the project has reached 2,600 people, including 669 pupils and eight teachers at Masusu Primary School.

It has also increased access to clean water for 500 community members through three prepaid water points.

Masusu residents, including, Mr Noah Leitaika, said the project had reduced the burden of lacking safe water and toilets.

"We thank WaterAid because they have already brought us good service. We have great joy in lifting the bucket off the mother's head. Even our children used to leave homes with dirty water to drink while at school. But now that challenge has vanished," he said.

Another resident, Ms Mariam Joseph, said they had initially been drawing water from Gisambala wells, with some households lacking toilets.