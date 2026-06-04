Samia dedicates Russian honour to Tanzanians

Moscow. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has dedicated an honorary doctorate conferred on her by Russia's People's Friendship University (RUDN) to all Tanzanians, describing the recognition as a tribute to the country's collective commitment to progress, cooperation and human development.

Speaking after receiving the honour in Moscow, President Hassan said the award was not a personal achievement but a recognition of the efforts and aspirations of the Tanzanian people.

"I have felt elated that when I received the news of this conferral, it dawned on me that this honour is not mine alone. Rather, it is a tribute to our shared commitment to progress, cooperation and the advancement of humanity," she said.

She said that the recognition also symbolised the long-standing friendship between Tanzania and Russia and underscored the role of education in strengthening ties between nations.

President Hassan said the honour reflected the enduring relationship between the two countries, which have maintained close cooperation in education and other sectors for decades.

She noted that thousands of Tanzanians have studied in Russia over the years, contributing to Tanzania's development in various fields, while helping to strengthen people-to-people relations between the two nations.

The President is in Russia on a state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit coincides with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Russia.

The honorary doctorate was awarded by Peoples' Friendship University of Russia in recognition of President Hassan's contribution to leadership, international cooperation and the promotion of education and development.

President Hassan said the recognition should inspire Tanzanians to continue investing in education, innovation and international partnerships as the country pursues its long-term development goals.