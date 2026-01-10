Samia explains decision to bring Kabudi back to State House

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has explained why she transferred Professor Palamagamba Kabudi from his role as Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports to serve as Minister of State in the President’s Office – Special Duties.

She said the move responds to new government operational needs amid changing international politics and the management of sensitive national issues.

On January 8, 2026, President Samia made minor changes to her Cabinet, appointing Professor Kabudi to his new post while his previous position was taken over by former Deputy Minister Paul Makonda.

The changes, expected to be sworn in at State House in Dodoma on Monday, January 13, aim to increase efficiency and align leadership with the pace of political, social, and economic changes both inside and outside the country.

Speaking on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at State House in Dar es Salaam during a ceremony to honor Tanzanian athletes who performed well internationally, President Hassan said the event was also an opportunity to officially bid farewell to Professor Kabudi at the Ministry of Sports and welcome him to his new responsibilities at State House.

“This event also marks the farewell of Professor Kabudi from the Ministry of Sports to join me at State House. It is not just a reshuffle; it is to align with global political realities. Some countries and institutions view our nation positively, while others scrutinize us critically,” said President Hassan.

She added that these circumstances require the State House to have advisors with high-level insight, broad knowledge, and extensive national and international experience, as well as the ability to communicate clearly and persuasively.

“At State House, I need sharp minds, broad knowledge, experience, and someone skilled in explaining matters clearly. I surveyed the government and decided Professor Kabudi is the right fit,” she emphasized.

Advisors Mpango and Majaliwa

President Hassan also highlighted recent appointments of her senior advisors, including former Vice President Dr. Philip Mpango, now her advisor on economic and development matters.

Dr. Mpango is well known for his expertise in economics, finance, and development planning, having served as Finance Minister and later as Vice President, gaining broad experience in government operations and international economic relations.

Similarly, former Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has been appointed as her advisor on social matters. Majaliwa, who led the government for 10 years, brings vast experience in public administration, social issues, and policy implementation at all levels.

“Now, these two key areas require calm, steady people capable of managing them wisely,” said President Samia, emphasizing the importance of having advisors with wisdom to handle high-level discussions with patience and prudence.

In a lighthearted remark, she noted that advisors sometimes respond quickly, which can be challenging, but Professor Kabudi is capable of handling matters calmly and professionally.

“These are the reasons I brought Professor Kabudi to State House to assist me,” she said.

However, President Hassan clarified that the transfer does not reflect any lack of confidence in the ministry Kabudi previously led.

Rather, it is part of a strategic effort to place personnel in positions where their skills are best utilized. She noted that the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports is now in the hands of leaders suited to the needs and energy of the sector, especially for youth.

“The ministry is for youth, and Makonda and Mwana FA (Hamis Miwnjuma, Deputy Minister) are capable of managing it. They understand and connect with the young people,” she said.

President Hassan said these changes aim to strengthen government performance, enhance efficiency, and ensure that every leader works according to their abilities, experience, and current national needs.