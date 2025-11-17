Here is the complete list of Tanzania’s new cabinet of 27 ministers and 29 deputies

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday, November 17, 2025, unveiled a new cabinet comprising 27 ministers and 29 deputy ministers across a reorganised ministerial structure.

The line-up, which confirms the removal of seven senior figures who served in the previous cabinet, comes after the October 29 General Election in which President Hassan secured a second five-year term.

Monday’s appointments mark one of the most extensive restructurings of the executive branch under her leadership, signalling the President’s intention to reshape governance priorities and set the tone for the remainder of her tenure, which ends in 2030.

Below is the full list of the new Cabinet:

Full Cabinet and Deputy Ministers

1. President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance)

- Minister: Ridhwani Kikwete

- Deputy Minister: Regina Qwaray

2. President’s Office (Planning and Investment)

- Minister: Prof Kitila Mkumbo

- Deputy Minister: Mr Pius Chaya

3. President’s Office (Youth Development)

- Minister: Mr Joel Nanauka

4. Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment)

- Minister: Mr Hamad Yusuf Masauni

- Deputy Minister: Dr Festo Dugange

5. Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour and People with Disabilities

- Minister: Mr William Lukuvi

- Deputy Minister: Ms Ummy Nderiananga

6. Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment and Relations)

- Minister: Mr Deus Sangu

- Deputy Minister: Ms Rahma Riadh Kisuo

7. Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government)

- Minister: Prof Riziki Shemdoe

- Deputy Minister (Education): Reuben Kwagilwa

- Deputy Minister (Health): Dr Rajab Seif

8. Ministry of Finance

- Minister: Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar

- Deputy Ministers: Laurent Luswetula and Mshamu Ali Munde

9. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation-

- Minister: Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo

- Deputy Ministers: Dr Ngwaru Jumanne Maghembe and

Mr James Kinyasi Milliya

10. Ministry of Home Affairs

- Minister: Boniface George Simbachawene

- Deputy Minister: Denis Londo

11. Ministry of Agriculture

- Minister: Mr Daniel Chongolo

- Deputy Minister: Mr David Silinde

12. Ministry of Water

- Minister: Mr Jumaa Aweso

- Deputy Minister: Mr Kundo Mathew

13. Ministry of Defence and National Service

- Minister: Dr Rhimo Nyansaho

14. Ministry of Works

- Minister: Mr Abdallah Ulega

- Deputy Minister: Mr Godfrey Kasekenya

15. Ministry of Transport

- Minister: Prof Makame Mbarawa Mnyaa

- Deputy Minister: Mr David Kihenze

16. Ministry of Industry and Trade

- Minister: Judith Kapinga

- Deputy Minister: Patrobas Paschal Katambi

17. Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology - Minister: Ms Angellah Kairuki

- Deputy Minister: Mr Switbert Mkama

18. Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups

- Minister: Dr Dorothy Gwajima

- Deputy Minister: Ms Maryprisca Mahundi

19. Ministry of Health

- Minister: Mr Mohamed Mchengerwa

- Deputy Minister: Dr Florence Samizi

20. Ministry of Education, Science and Technology - Minister: Prof Adolf Mkenda

- Deputy Minister: Ms Wanu Hafidh Ameir

21. Ministry of Lands, Housing & Human Settlements Development

- Minister: Dr Leonard Akwilapo

- Deputy Minister: Kaspar Kaspar Mmuya

22. Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism

- Minister: Dr Ashatu Kijaji

- Deputy Minister: Hamad Hassan Chande

23. Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports - Minister: Prof Palamagamba Kabudi

- Deputy Ministers: Mr Hamisi Mwinjuma and Mr Paul Makonda

24. Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries

- Minister: Ambassador Dr Bashiru Ally Kakurwa,

- Deputy Minister: Ng’wasi Damas Kamani

25. Ministry of Minerals

- Minister: Mr Anthony Peter Mavunde

- Deputy Minister: Dr Steven Kiruswa

26. Ministry of Energy

- Minister: Mr Deogratius Ndejembi

- Deputy Minister: Ms Salome Makamba

27. Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs

- Minister: Juma Homera

- Deputy Minister: Zainabu Athman Katimba