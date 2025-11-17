Here is the complete list of Tanzania’s new cabinet of 27 ministers and 29 deputies

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday, November 17, 2025, unveiled a new cabinet comprising 27 ministers and 29 deputy ministers across a reorganised ministerial structure.
The line-up, which confirms the removal of seven senior figures who served in the previous cabinet, comes after the October 29 General Election in which President Hassan secured a second five-year term.
Monday’s appointments mark one of the most extensive restructurings of the executive branch under her leadership, signalling the President’s intention to reshape governance priorities and set the tone for the remainder of her tenure, which ends in 2030.