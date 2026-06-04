Samia honoured with Russian doctorate for leadership and diplomacy

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) by Russia's RUDN University in recognition of her leadership, diplomatic engagement and contribution to social development.

The award was conferred during her State visit to the Russian Federation, where she held talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Tanzania and Russia in the fields of diplomacy, trade and economic cooperation.

RUDN University stated that the honour recognises President Samia’s role in raising Tanzania’s international profile, advancing reforms in the education sector and promoting economic diplomacy and international cooperation.

The development also reflects growing collaboration between Tanzania and global academic institutions, particularly in research, higher education and social development.

Speaking after receiving the honour, Samia said the award was a major recognition for both herself and Tanzania.

She said that in a rapidly changing world driven by science and technology, countries must invest in skilled professionals to drive sustainable development.