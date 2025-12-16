Samia: Keep politics out of TPDF

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has warned the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) against allowing itself to be tainted by politics, saying the military must not tolerate or shield anyone, regardless of rank, who seeks to turn it into a tool for political pressure.

President Hassan, who doubles as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Head of State, made the statement on Monday, December 15, 2025, when addressing commanders at the Air Defence Military School (SKUA) in Tanga Region.

She stressed that armed forces must remain strictly separate from partisan interests, emphasising that political affiliation has no place within the institution.

“Whether one belongs to CCM, Chadema, or any other political party, the TPDF will remain an institution dedicated solely to defending the country and its people,” said President Hassan, while opening the ninth conference of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and commanders.

“Politics and this institution are separate. Strong defence is the foundation of our country’s development and peace. This slogan reflects the reality that there can be no development without peace,” she added.

President Hassan noted that, as a people’s army and a key institution in safeguarding peace at home and abroad, the TPDF has a crucial responsibility to maintain security and stability, enabling citizens to participate in development activities.

In that context, she called on the force to consistently uphold and translate into action its guiding motto, strong defence is the foundation of our country’s development and peace, in strengthening national defence and security.

The President also highlighted the growing role of women within the armed forces, saying they continue to demonstrate competence and professionalism across various military fields, including aviation, engineering, and medicine.

“For a long time, our army has remained exemplary in Africa and globally because of its professionalism, discipline, and obedience,” she said.

To maintain that standing, President Hassan stressed the importance of sustained investment in training and military exercises that respond to modern security threats and rapid technological change.

She added that, alongside modern training and drills, close cooperation with other defence and security organs remains essential in addressing emerging challenges, including terrorism.