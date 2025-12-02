Samia: October 29 unrest was part of plot to overthrow the government

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said the unrest that broke out on October 29, along with the violent incidents that followed, was not a spontaneous eruption of public anger but a carefully orchestrated operation aimed at toppling the government.

Addressing the Dar es Salaam Region Council of Elders on December 2 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC), President Hassan described the events as a “manufactured” political scheme with deeper motives than initially perceived.

The country is still dealing with the aftermath of the violence, which erupted shortly after the October 29 general election.

Although authorities maintain that the polls were peaceful, the days that followed saw sporadic destruction, arrests and heightened tensions. Security agencies have since warned of attempts to mobilise young people for further disturbances ahead of December 9.

President Hassan said intelligence assessments and subsequent investigations point to a coordinated plot involving planners, financiers and ground-level actors.

“What took place was a manufactured event and those who planned it were determined to overthrow our government,” she said. “This was not an accident. Those behind it aimed to topple our state.”

She described the violence as a “broad project of evil,” allegedly backed by internal and external sponsors. Participants, she said, ranged from those intentionally involved to others who were misled, enticed or paid.

The President insisted the acts of vandalism, including attacks on government projects, police infrastructure and private businesses, bore no resemblance to lawful demonstrations protected under the Constitution.

“In a lawful demonstration people march peacefully with grievances, escorted by police, and disperse after delivering their message,” she said. “What happened instead were organised riots for a specific purpose.”

President Hassan also questioned the timing of the unrest, saying the fact that it occurred on election day indicated deliberate planning.

“We swore to protect this country, its borders, its people and their property,” she said. “So when some say we used excessive force, what lesser force was expected? Should we have simply watched as those plotting an overthrow succeeded?”

She added that other countries have similarly acted firmly when unrest threatens constitutional order.

The President expressed concern that many young people were manipulated, with some citing misleading narratives about events abroad, including Madagascar.

“Using our young people for political games is unacceptable,” she warned. “It endangers their future and the stability of our nation.”