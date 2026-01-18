Samia pays tribute to fallen MP Halima Nassor

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has led Tanzanians in mourning the passing of Special Seats Member of Parliament Halima Iddi Nassor, CCM, who died at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute on Sunday, January 18, 2026, aged 45.

She described the late MP as a committed leader and a key advocate for workers’ interests whose contribution to Parliament and the ruling party left a lasting imprint.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Bakari Machumu, President Hassan conveyed her condolences to National Assembly Speaker Mr Mussa Azzan Zungu following Ms Nassor’s death.

According to the statement, the MP's burial was expected to take place the same day in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam.

President Hassan said Ms Nassor was a dependable party cadre who served both CCM and Parliament with diligence, commitment, and a strong sense of responsibility, particularly in defending the rights and welfare of workers.

“She was a leader who made a significant contribution to the ruling party and to Parliament, especially in advocating for workers’ interests and in addressing social development issues through her various party and parliamentary responsibilities,” reads part of the President’s condolence message.

The President also extended her condolences to the bereaved family, the leadership of the CCM women’s wing (UWT), Members of Parliament, as well as relatives, friends, and colleagues affected by her loss.

“At this difficult moment, the President prays for patience and strength for all those mourning and asks Almighty God to grant eternal rest to the soul of the deceased,” the statement added.

Ms Nassor’s death comes amid a sombre period for the National Assembly following the recent passing of other legislators, including former MP Jestina Mhagama, who died on December 11, 2025.

The consecutive losses have cast a shadow over parliamentary business and prompted renewed reflection on the pressures and health challenges faced by public leaders.

Born on March 12, 1980, Ms Nassor was a trained land economist and an experienced public servant with extensive expertise in land administration and urban development, particularly in Mwanza Region.

Parliamentary records indicate that she served as a Senior Land Officer at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development from 2023 to 2025.

Before that, she worked as a Land Officer at Mwanza City Council from 2013 to 2023, having previously held the same role between 2010 and 2013.

Between 2013 and 2015, she served as Chairperson of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) under the Tanzania Strategic Cities Project (TSCP), overseeing land acquisition, compensation, and resettlement linked to major urban infrastructure projects.

Beyond her professional career, Ms Nassor was an active politician and women’s leader within CCM.

On her official social media platforms, she described herself as a politician, land economist, and entrepreneur.

She was a member of the CCM National Congress and the National Congress of UWT.

At the regional level, she served as Chairperson of the UWT Committee on Gender-Based Violence in Mwanza Region, where she played a key role in advocacy and community initiatives aimed at protecting women and children.