Samia pays tributes to Jenista Mhagama

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on newly appointed ministers and Members of Parliament to emulate former minister Jenister Mhagama, praising her patriotism, dedication and commitment to public service.

President Hassan made the remarks on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Kiwanja cha Ndege Catholic Church in Dodoma while offering condolences to mourners during the funeral service of the late Mhagama.

According to a statement issued by the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Baraka Leonard, Mhagama died on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital after suffering a sudden cardiac condition.

President Hassan said as the nation continues to mourn Mhagama, it is important to reflect on the values and exemplary life she led.

“Members of Parliament and ministers, especially the new ones, should not hesitate to follow in her footsteps. Life and development do not require political ideologies. As we remember her today, let us also remember her smile and her deep concern for the national interest,” President Hassan said.

She added that Tanzania’s national strength had been shaped, in part, by the contribution of the late Mhagama, describing her as dependable and versatile.

“I used to call her a ‘patch’ because wherever I assigned her, she fitted perfectly. That is why she holds a unique record of serving as secretary to MPs while also being a chief whip, executing all her duties diligently,” she said.

Paying a personal tribute, President Hassan added: “My younger sister Jenister, you fought a good fight and finished the race. On behalf of all of us, united in one spirit, we pray that Almighty God grants your soul eternal rest. Amen.”

The President also noted that Mhagama used her background in teaching to mentor others and commended her performance during the period she worked under her office.

Vice President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi said Mhagama’s public service record was exemplary, adding that the people of Peramiho had nothing to fault her for.

Dr Nchimbi said he wished MPs and councillors would emulate her dedication to serving citizens and loving their country.

“We come into this world to serve others. Let us strive to be good examples in the positions we hold, because even when Jenister was a minister, she never stopped serving the underprivileged people of Peramiho,” he said.

Earlier, the parish priest of Kiwanja cha Ndege Catholic Church, Father Emmanuel Mtambo, said that beyond her government and political roles, Mhagama was a devoted servant of the church.

Speaking during his homily, Father Mtambo said the late leader was exemplary in service, tithing and charity, often supporting the needy quietly without seeking recognition.

“On many occasions she would send her driver to deliver offerings, but she insisted that no public announcement be made, and we respected her wish,” he said.

Father Mtambo revealed that the vestment he wore while leading the service had been purchased by Mhagama, who ordered it from Kenya. He added that she also supported the construction of church towers and statues, including a large statue of the Virgin Mary at the church entrance, all done voluntarily.

Mhagama’s eldest son, Victor Mhagama, described his mother as a principled leader and a religious mentor within the family.

He said she was a true patriot, raised in a politically conscious environment by her mother, who once served as the first chairperson of the CCM Women’s Wing (UWT) in Ruvuma Region.