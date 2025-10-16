Samia promises modern Machinga Complex in Bukoba as she wraps up Lake Zone campaigns

Bukoba. The ruling party’s presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has promised to construct a large and modern ‘Machinga Complex’ for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Bukoba, Kagera Region, to boost the local economy.

Addressing a rally at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba on October 16, 2025, President Hassan said the government has already allocated Sh10 billion for the project, which will provide a permanent and secure space for small traders who have long endured poor working conditions.

“I understand the daily struggles our brothers and sisters, the machinga (hawkers), face because of the lack of proper trading spaces. That is why we have set aside funds to build a large, modern complex at Kishenye in Bukoba town,” she said.

President Hassan said the project forms part of her broader agenda to strengthen local economies through improved infrastructure, enhanced social services, and inclusive development opportunities.

She said she was committed to further improving access to essential services, particularly in health and education.

“In Kagera, we have already expanded the regional referral hospital, introducing specialised services that have significantly reduced the need for patients to travel long distances to Bugando or Muhimbili,” she said.

According to her, the number of patients treated at Kagera Regional Referral Hospital had risen from 128,305 in 2021 to 478,002 this year, reflecting better access and quality of care.

“In the next five years, we will continue to strengthen health facilities in line with our plan for universal health insurance coverage,” she said.

“Within the first 100 days after re-election, we will employ 5,000 new health workers to reinforce the national healthcare workforce.”

On education, President Hassan pointed to the construction of a University of Dar es Salaam campus in Kagera, which has reached 70 percent completion, and the establishment of several Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) colleges aimed at equipping young people with practical skills.

“These institutions will not only provide education but also create opportunities for young people to gain skills that generate income and improve livelihoods,” she said.

Agriculture, Fisheries and Economic Growth

President Hassan’s message in Bukoba built on commitments made in her earlier campaign stops across the Lake Zone, Geita, Simiyu, and Mwanza, where she outlined interventions to stimulate agriculture, fisheries, and small-scale industries.

She noted that Kagera holds a strategic position in Tanzania’s agricultural transformation due to its fertile soils and proximity to regional markets.

Agriculture Minister Hussein Bashe, who accompanied the President, said government reforms under President Samia’s leadership had transformed the sugar industry and strengthened production.

“When President Samia took office, Tanzania’s total sugar output stood at 367,000 tonnes. Today, Kagera Sugar alone produces 150,000 tonnes, up from 93,000 tonnes before, thanks to policy reforms and expansion support,” he said.

“For the first time in our history, Tanzania has exported over 80,000 tonnes of sugar, earning $72 million in revenue,” Bashe said, drawing applause from the crowd. “With ongoing expansion, Kagera is on course to become the country’s leading sugar production hub.”

Local leaders also lauded the President for accelerating infrastructure development across Bukoba Municipality.

CCM’s parliamentary candidate for Bukoba Urban, Mr Jonston Mutasingwa, said the government had allocated Sh40 billion for the construction of Bukoba’s main market, a project expected to modernise the town’s trading environment.

“We also have a new main bus terminal, 10.3 kilometres of new tarmac roads, and 413 streetlights that have made Bukoba safer and more vibrant at night,” he said.

Mutasingwa added that the government had allocated Sh19.5 billion for the expansion of Bukoba Port and Sh12.1 billion for a new four-lane road, both of which had significantly boosted the local economy and improved connectivity.

“The new port has already received a large vessel capable of carrying more than 1,000 passengers and heavy cargo, marking a new chapter for trade and transport in our region,” he said.

He further noted that the government had disbursed over Sh4 billion for the construction of a new district hospital, which is now operational.

“We are requesting that the hospital be upgraded to referral level because Bukoba’s population has grown rapidly,” he said.

Hope and Confidence in the Future

Residents at the rally expressed optimism about the President’s pledges.

A fish trader from Bukoba, Ms Edina Byabato, said the proposed ‘Machinga Complex’ would transform the lives of small traders.

“We have struggled for years without a proper marketplace. This plan gives us real hope and dignity in our work,” she said.

Many in Kagera described President Hassan’s message as one of continuity and progress.

Her emphasis on inclusive development, empowerment of small businesses, and investment in social services resonated strongly with residents who have witnessed tangible changes in recent years.