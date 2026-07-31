Samia revives reconciliation, constitutional reform agenda after meeting political parties

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has reaffirmed the government's commitment to reviving the constitutional review process, saying political reconciliation efforts will continue as the country moves towards constitutional reforms in accordance with the law.

Speaking on Thursday during a meeting with leaders of 18 political parties at State House in Dar es Salaam, President Hassan said the government remained committed to political dialogue aimed at laying the groundwork for constitutional reforms.

"The government will continue political reconciliation efforts leading to constitutional reforms in accordance with the laws and procedures of the country," she said.

President Hassan said the reconciliation process in Zanzibar had reached an advanced stage and preparations were under way for the next phase, which would focus on constitutional reforms.

She said every stage of the process would be conducted within the country's legal and institutional framework, adding that the initiative was intended to serve the national interest.

The President also announced that the government would continue holding meetings with political party leaders every three months to discuss matters of national importance.

The meeting brought together chairpersons, deputy chairpersons, secretaries-general and youth leaders from the 18 political parties. It was the second such engagement convened by President Hassan since the 2025 General Election.

The first meeting was held on March 31, 2026, at State House and brought together presidential candidates and running mates from parties that contested the 2025 General Election.

Besides political matters, President Hassan outlined the country's economic performance, saying the economy grew by 6 percent last year and was projected to expand by 6.3 percent this year.

She said the government remained focused on completing ongoing development projects while continuing to invest in strategic infrastructure, including railways, roads, ports and other transport facilities.

On investment, President Hassan said improvements at the Port of Dar es Salaam had increased its capacity to handle both domestic and regional trade. She added that the government was also expanding operations at ports along the Indian Ocean coast and on lakes Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa.

President Hassan urged political parties to safeguard peace, freedom and the national interest, saying maintaining peace was a shared responsibility.

"The protection of Tanzania's peace is the responsibility of the government, political parties and all citizens," she said.

During the meeting, political party leaders presented views on political, economic and social issues affecting the country.