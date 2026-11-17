In my previous article, I explored the increasingly familiar world of AI-generated drama series. The endless betrayals, abusive husbands, helpless wives, cruel relatives and women whose suffering appears to be a prerequisite for an eventual revenge plot.

What struck me was not simply the repetition of these storylines, but how easily such content is being generated and distributed across platforms that millions of people use every day.

It left me with another question. In an industry where artificial intelligence can produce increasingly realistic images, videos and stories from simple instructions, who is making sure that what gets created does not cross the line into harmful content?

This is not an argument against AI-generated entertainment. I am fascinated by the possibilities of the technology and the creative opportunities it presents. However, the ability to generate almost anything also creates a responsibility to consider what should not be generated, what should not be distributed and what audiences should not be exposed to without appropriate safeguards.

The interesting thing is that these safeguards already exist. Technology companies have developed usage policies, technical restrictions and moderation systems intended to prevent the creation of certain types of content. Social media platforms have their own community guidelines governing what can be published and shared.

But how do these systems work? What exactly are they designed to prevent? And if the rules are in place, why do we continue to encounter questionable AI-generated material?

How AI guardrails work

The term AI guardrails refers to the rules, technical systems and monitoring processes designed to keep artificial intelligence within certain boundaries. They are intended to prevent misuse, reduce harmful outputs and ensure that people use these technologies responsibly.

Contrary to what one might imagine, a guardrail is not simply a list of prohibited words that an AI system scans before responding to a request. Safety measures can be incorporated at different stages of a model's development and operation.

One of the first stages involves the data used to train the model. Developers can curate and filter training datasets to reduce exposure to harmful or inappropriate material.

They can then use additional training techniques, including human feedback, to encourage the model to recognise and respond appropriately to requests that could cause harm.

Once a model is deployed, further safeguards come into play.

Input filtering is one example. When a user submits a prompt, the system can assess the request before generating anything. If it identifies a prohibited request, it may refuse to proceed.

Output filtering provides another layer of protection. Even when a prompt passes the initial checks, the resulting text, image, video or audio can be examined for content that violates the platform's rules.

Some developers also use human reviewers to assess reported material, investigate potential violations and improve moderation systems. They may suspend accounts belonging to users who repeatedly attempt to misuse their services.

There is also a process known as red teaming – yes, we learn new things every day.

This involves deliberately testing an AI system to identify vulnerabilities and understand how it might be misused. Rather than waiting for harmful content to emerge in the public domain, developers attempt to expose weaknesses before or after a product is released.

Runway, for example, says it conducts automated and manual adversarial testing, uses AI-based classifiers to examine inputs and outputs, reviews user reports and monitors emerging risks. It also describes account enforcement measures for repeated violations.

The International AI Safety Report 2026, a major international review involving more than 100 AI experts and backed by over 30 countries and international organisations, describes this broader approach as defence-in-depth: combining multiple safeguards rather than relying on one filter to prevent every possible misuse.

The idea is straightforward. If one layer fails, another should provide protection.

But these systems are not infallible. AI models are probabilistic. This means they generate responses based on patterns learned from data, and their behaviour can vary depending on the request and context.

Developers therefore have to anticipate an enormous range of possible interactions, including those they have never encountered before.

That is where the real challenge begins.

The rules of the game

To understand what these safeguards are intended to achieve, I looked at the published usage policies of some of the AI tools people increasingly use in their everyday lives, as well as a platform specifically designed for video creation.

Runway is particularly interesting because its technology is built around visual storytelling. Its usage policy, which was last updated on March 6, 2026, offers a useful case study of the restrictions placed on users of generative video tools.

The policy prohibits child sexual exploitation, child abuse, graphic violence, gore, violent extremism, hateful conduct, harassment, self-harm content and non-consensual intimate imagery. It also restricts the unauthorised use of another person's image, video or audio, as well as attempts to impersonate individuals.

Its definition of graphic violence is quite specific. It includes dismemberment, beheadings, mutilations and exposed organs, bones or muscle.

Runway says it uses automated systems and internal human review to detect and block harmful content in both user inputs and generated outputs. It also prioritises reports involving child safety and reserves the right to suspend accounts that violate its policies.

But Runway is not alone in establishing these boundaries.

OpenAI's Usage Policies, which apply across its services including ChatGPT, prohibit using its systems to facilitate threats, harassment, sexual violence, non-consensual intimate content, terrorism, hate-based violence and other harmful activities. They also include specific protections against child exploitation and exposing minors to age-inappropriate graphic, sexual or violent content.

Google's Gemini guidelines are particularly explicit about fictional violence. They state that Gemini should not generate sensational, shocking or gratuitous violence, whether real or fictional.

Excessive blood, gore, injuries and gratuitous violence against animals are among the examples. Google also prohibits content that dehumanises protected groups or encourages discrimination and violence.

Anthropic's Claude Usage Policy, effective November 12, 2026, prohibits users from promoting, trivialising or glorifying graphic violence, gore, sexual violence and animal cruelty. It also prohibits content that shames, humiliates, intimidates or celebrates the suffering of individuals.

Microsoft's Copilot Terms of Use similarly prohibit creating or sharing adult content, violence, gore, hateful material, violent extremism, child sexual exploitation and material considered otherwise disturbing or offensive. The terms also restrict unauthorised deepfakes and attempts to manipulate or jailbreak the service.

There are differences in the language and scope of these policies, but the common objective is clear: AI should not become an unrestricted tool for producing content that exploits, endangers, humiliates or harms people.

An important distinction, however, is that these policies do not prohibit every fictional depiction of violence, abuse or difficult human experiences. Storytelling can explore uncomfortable realities for educational, documentary, artistic or other legitimate purposes. The concern is the exploitation, glorification or facilitation of harm, not simply its appearance in a fictional narrative.

It is reassuring that these companies recognise the potential for misuse and have established rules to address it. But having policies and enforcing them successfully are two very different things.

The distribution problem

The responsibility does not end with the company that generates the content. Once a video leaves an AI generator and enters social media, it becomes subject to another set of rules.

This is an important distinction because AI developers regulate the use of their tools, while social media platforms regulate what is published and distributed through their networks.

TikTok, for instance, requires creators to label realistic AI-generated content. Its guidelines also prohibit certain synthetic depictions, including unauthorised use of private adults' likenesses and the likenesses of people under 18. Importantly, labelling a video as AI-generated does not exempt it from the platform's wider community guidelines.

YouTube also requires disclosure of certain realistic AI-generated or meaningfully altered content. Its community guidelines prohibit hate speech, harassment, predatory behaviour and graphic violence intended to shock or disgust viewers. The rules apply to AI-generated content just as they do to other material.

YouTube also recognises that context matters. Content with educational, documentary, scientific or artistic value may be treated differently, although this does not give creators permission to upload material that violates its policies.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has its own community standards covering hate speech, bullying, harassment, privacy violations and violent or graphic content.

Its violent and graphic content policy, for example, prohibits particularly disturbing material such as videos showing dismemberment, visible internal organs or charred bodies. Some graphic content may carry warning labels, while access to certain material is restricted for users under 18.

These policies demonstrate that social media companies recognise their responsibility to regulate what appears on their platforms.

There is, however, an important distinction between an AI-generated label and a content warning. One tells the audience how something was created; the other alerts them to the nature of what they are about to watch. Neither automatically makes harmful content acceptable.

A video can be labelled as AI-generated and still violate community guidelines. Equally, a video can comply with AI disclosure requirements while containing material that some audiences may find disturbing.

The distribution platform therefore has a responsibility that extends beyond simply identifying synthetic content. It must also assess whether that content complies with its rules.

When the safeguards fail

If the restrictions are so extensive, how does questionable content still find its way into the digital world?

The answer lies partly in the limitations of automated moderation and partly in the fact that users continually find ways to challenge the restrictions imposed on these systems.

One technique is commonly known as jailbreaking. It involves manipulating an AI system through prompts or other inputs in an attempt to make it ignore or circumvent its safety instructions.

Sometimes users disguise the intention behind a request, framing it as fiction, artistic expression or another seemingly acceptable scenario. In other instances, a prohibited request is broken into smaller, seemingly harmless steps. A system might reject the original instruction but fail to recognise the combined intention behind a sequence of requests.

There are also weaknesses in the way different forms of content are assessed. A text prompt may appear harmless, for example, while the visual meaning of the resulting image or video may be more problematic. Automated moderation can struggle to interpret context, symbolism, implied violence and the relationship between different elements in a scene.

Another challenge comes from open-weight AI models. Unlike services that are accessed through a controlled online platform, some models can be downloaded and run locally. This offers legitimate benefits for researchers, developers and creators, but it can also make safeguards easier to remove or modify and misuse more difficult to monitor.

The International AI Safety Report 2026 identifies these vulnerabilities. It notes that users can sometimes obtain harmful outputs by rephrasing requests or breaking complex harmful tasks into smaller steps.

It also highlights the difficulty of maintaining safeguards across different languages and contexts, particularly where models have less exposure to certain languages during training.

The report further explains that once open-weight models are released, their safeguards can be easier to remove, and developers may have limited ability to monitor how they are subsequently used.

This is not to suggest that every AI-generated video containing disturbing material has necessarily bypassed a safety filter. Different tools have different policies, and some forms of fictional abuse or conflict may not violate their rules in the first place.

But the research demonstrates that safeguards have limitations. Even the most sophisticated systems cannot anticipate every possible prompt, manipulation or use of their technology.

And when content passes through one system and is subsequently edited or uploaded to another platform, the responsibility for identifying and addressing violations becomes more complicated.

Who protects audiences?

Much of the discussion around online safety understandably focuses on children. They are particularly vulnerable to inappropriate material, and parents have a responsibility to understand what their children are watching, which platforms they use and how recommendation systems influence their viewing habits.

As a parent, I believe this responsibility goes beyond monitoring screen time. It also means paying attention to what appears in a child's feed, understanding the content being recommended and having conversations about what they encounter online.

But I do not think audience protection should be framed exclusively as a children's issue.

Adults, too, may find certain content disturbing, distressing or simply difficult to watch. Graphic violence, sexual exploitation, degrading depictions of women and repeated scenes of cruelty do not become harmless simply because the person watching is over 18.

There is a difference between deliberately choosing to watch a difficult film or documentary and unexpectedly encountering disturbing material while scrolling through a social media feed.

Context, choice and consent matter.

A viewer may be comfortable watching a documentary about domestic violence because they understand its purpose and subject matter. That does not mean they want to encounter an unexpected, graphic depiction of abuse while looking for entertainment.

Nor should audiences have to become accustomed to increasingly disturbing material simply because it is generated digitally.

This is where content warnings, age restrictions, reporting mechanisms and meaningful moderation become important. They help people make informed decisions about what they watch and provide ways to respond when content crosses established boundaries.

There is also a distinction between protecting children and protecting audiences generally. Age restrictions may limit what younger users can access, but adults also deserve some control over what appears in their feeds.

Platforms should consider not only whether content violates their policies, but also how their systems expose people to it. A warning label cannot undo an unexpected encounter with disturbing imagery, and an AI-generated disclosure does not tell viewers whether the content is appropriate for them.

Ultimately, digital entertainment should not require audiences to surrender their right to choose what they consume.

Who is accountable?

The responsibility for keeping AI-generated entertainment safe cannot rest with one party.

AI developers have a responsibility to build safeguards into their products, test them against potential misuse, respond to reports and continuously improve their moderation systems. Publishing a usage policy is a starting point, not proof that the system is safe.

Content creators also have a responsibility to understand the tools they use and the consequences of what they produce. The fact that a machine generated a scene does not absolve the person who requested it, edited it or chose to publish it.

Social media platforms must enforce their community guidelines consistently, including against synthetic content. They cannot treat AI-generated material as an entirely separate category that sits outside their existing responsibilities.

Regulators, meanwhile, have a role in ensuring that technology companies operate within appropriate legal and accountability frameworks. The pace of technological development makes this particularly important, as existing laws and regulatory systems may struggle to keep up with new forms of synthetic content.

And parents and educators remain important in helping children develop the media literacy needed to navigate an increasingly synthetic digital environment.

And finally, the most important responsibility is transparency. Audiences should be able to understand when they are watching AI-generated material, know how to report harmful content and have confidence that complaints will be taken seriously.

There is no perfect moderation system. The technology is evolving, the risks are changing and the rules will need to evolve alongside it. But imperfection should not become an excuse for inaction.

I remain excited about what artificial intelligence can do for entertainment. It can open doors for independent creators, make storytelling more accessible and introduce entirely new forms of creative expression.

However, creative freedom must exist alongside responsibility. The fact that a machine can generate something does not automatically make it appropriate to create, publish or distribute.

As we continue to embrace the possibilities of artificial intelligence, perhaps we should pay as much attention to the safeguards surrounding these technologies as we do to their capabilities.

Because the question is no longer simply what AI can create.