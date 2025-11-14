Samia’s first 100 days will focus on youth and national healing

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has outlined a decisive and people-centred mission for her first 100 days in office, placing young people at the centre of her administration while steering the nation toward stability, reconciliation and improved public services.

Addressing the 13th Parliament on 14 November, she delivered a speech that underscored urgency, clarity and commitment as she embarks on her second term.

One of the most significant announcements was her decision to create a full ministry dedicated to the youth. She emphasised that the sheer size of the youth population of over 60 percent of all Tanzanians, demands a dedicated structure capable of addressing their aspirations and challenges.

“For more than 60 percent of this nation’s population who are young people, we will place priority on policies and programmes that expand economic opportunities, create jobs and build a better future,” she told Parliament.

She added that the government intends to “ensure young people get the opportunity to participate in building the good future of our nation”.

She further noted that previous approaches had limited impact: "I recognise there have been many ways of reaching the youth, but their activities have been weakened by political issues and the platforms lost direction,” she said.

This, she stressed, is why the government has “decided to have a full ministry instead of having a department inside a ministry with many responsibilities”.

President Hassan also revealed that her office will appoint youth advisers who will help guide national policy from the State House itself. These steps are expected to set the tone for a youth-driven agenda in the first 100 days.

Employment remains a pillar of the early days of her administration. She reminded MPs that hiring had already begun within the first 12 days of her new term.

“Today, being the 12th day since this second term of the sixth phase began, we have already announced 7,000 teachers’ jobs and 5,000 health sector positions,” she said. She explained that these appointments are “the beginning of responding to citizens’ demands for better health and education services”.

Her long-term ambition is equally bold: “By 2030, my government will have employed 8 million Tanzanians in various sectors.” The first 100 days will therefore continue to focus on expanding recruitment and setting a solid foundation for wider job creation.

Universal Health Insurance to Transform Access

President Hassan reaffirmed that universal health insurance will be one of the transformative reforms launched within the first 100 days.

She said the government is “preparing to start the pilot implementation of health insurance for all” and will submit proposals to Parliament soon.

Calling on MPs to support this effort, she stressed that the reforms will mark “the beginning of changes in access to quality health services for all people”.

She highlighted her determination to improve health facilities, noting that the government intends “to connect health services digitally and ensure they have the required equipment at every level”.

She also pointed out the importance of uniformity, saying the plan includes “setting matching standards so that users of health insurance in towns and villages receive equal services”.

In a compassionate directive that received wide parliament attention, she told Parliament that she had instructed the Ministry of Health to enforce guidelines prohibiting the withholding of bodies over unpaid medical bills.

She said the universal health insurance plan will “end this practice because treatment costs will be covered by the patient’s insurance."

On constitutional reforms, thenPresident maintained her commitment but placed emphasis on national healing following the unrest that occurred during the election period.

She said the government must first “conduct an in-depth assessment to understand the cause of the disturbances” before forming the promised reconciliation commission.

She reminded the nation of the R4 philosophy—Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding—that guided her first term.

She assured Parliament that she would continue to extend the “hand of reconciliation”, saying, “Since the people of Tanzania have given me the mandate to continue leading this country, I will not tire of extending that hand again.” She expressed hope that political actors would “receive it sincerely so that we build a proper environment for our nation’s development”.

Economic empowerment through capital and lnvestment

The President highlighted economic empowerment for young people and women as another core target for the first 100 days. She said her administration will take steps to increase capital for economic activities by allocating Sh200 billion.

“The government continues to look for the best way to strengthen this fund to increase efficiency for the beneficiaries,” she explained.

She added that, working with the private sector, the government will “establish youth investment windows” designed to provide affordable loans and investment capital to young entrepreneurs.

This move seeks to reduce barriers that have historically limited youth participation in business and innovation.

President Hassan's priorities for the first 100 days revolve around youth empowerment, job creation, health reforms, reconciliation and economic inclusion.

With direct commitments already underway, Tanzanians will closely watch the unfolding implementation to see how these promises shape the country’s direction.

Her message in Parliament was firm yet hopeful, signalling a leadership determined to rebuild trust and restore stability.