Samia’s trips surge Tanzania’s investors inflow

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

President Samia Suluhu Hassan's recently visits to various nations has started bearing fruits as the country experiences increased number of investors.



The President keeps assuring foreign investors that the country has it all needed for investments including enabling environment and rich of raw materials.

“My brothers, lady's and gentlemen, government continues to ensure there's enabling and friendly environment for doing business. We understand without private sector's contributions, we can't bring notable reforms in our economy," says President Samia.

Moreover, President Samia has attracted investors through a Royal Tour film of which the Head of State unveiled various attractions available in Tanzania, a move that has attracted more foreigners to invest in the tourism sector.

Recent data shows that a number of visitors entering the country via Dar es Salaam and Arusha regions has massively increased by 280 per cent and 340 per cent respectively, thanks for President Samia's tirelessly effort to market the available tourism attractions.

Already investors have started investing in various sectors as the President motivates with support her government offers whenever they show interest, with optimistic that the move will produce more job opportunities as well as transfer of technology and knowledge.

At a function to conclude the 46th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) at Sabasaba grounds, a total of 19 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), involving investors from various countries who visited the exhibition, were signed.

This includes 10 MoUs for construction of 500 big industries for processing grains, Fisheries and exports. The project are expected to be completed by 2025.