Samia set for historic three-day Russia visit

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan will undertake a state visit to Russia from June 3 to 5, 2026, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a statement released on Monday, June 1, 2026 by the Directorate of Presidential Communications at State House.

The statement described the trip as historic, noting that it will be only the second visit to Russia by a Tanzanian Head of State, following the visit made by the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, in October 1969.

“This visit is historic as it will be only the second undertaken by a President of Tanzania to Russia, following that of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, in October 1969,” the statement reads.

According to the State House, the visit is expected to strengthen the longstanding diplomatic, political, economic and historical ties between the two countries.

During the visit, President Hassan will hold official talks with President Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, focusing on cooperation in strategic sectors including trade and investment, education, science and technology, energy, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and tourism.

The trip comes as Tanzania continues to advance its economic diplomacy agenda through participation in major international platforms that bring together government leaders, investors, financial institutions, private sector actors and policymakers.

While in Russia, President Hassan will participate in and address the 29th St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2026), one of the world's leading platforms for discussions on economic development, trade and investment.

The State House said her participation in the high-level forum reflects Tanzania's growing role in international economic discussions.

The forum will provide Tanzania with an opportunity to present its economic reform agenda, including implementation of the National Development Vision 2050, ongoing reforms aimed at improving the business and investment climate, development of special economic zones, industrialisation, energy, infrastructure, mining, tourism and greater private sector participation in economic growth.

President Hassan will also take part in the Tanzania-Russia Business and Investment Forum, which will bring together business leaders, investors and investment promotion institutions from both countries.

The forum is intended to help expand trade between Tanzania and Russia, which currently stands at $307.5 million annually.

During the visit, Tanzania and Russia are expected to sign several cooperation agreements covering higher education, science and technology, investment, and information and communication technology.

President Hassan is also expected to receive an honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) from the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN University) in recognition of her leadership, reforms in the education sector, efforts to strengthen Tanzania's diplomacy and contribution to raising the country's international profile, including through tourism.